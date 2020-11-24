Doctor Who: Will a Mechanoids Alliance Be Enough to Save the Daleks?

The third chapter of the Doctor Who "Time Lord Victorious" crossover animated series Daleks! is set to launch this Thursday, November 26, at 6 pm GMT (1 pm ET)- and it's happening not a moment too soon. After last week's "The Sentinel of the Fifth Galaxy," the Doctor's sworn arch-enemies find their plans failing in the face of an unparalleled threat- so much so that they find themselves doing the unthinkable in the following promo: urging an alliance with their enemies, the Mechanoids.

But will the Queen accept? And will their alliance be enough- or are they just delaying the inevitable?

Written by James Goss and created by Salford-based animators Studio Liddell, the BBC Studios Digital production is available for fans to watch for free, weekly on the Doctor Who YouTube channel. As for who your ears should be listening for, the voice cast includes Nicholas Briggs (voice of the Daleks in Doctor Who), Joe Sugg (YouTube, Strictly Come Dancing), Anjli Mohindra (Bodyguard, The Sarah Jane Adventures), and Ayesha Antoine (Holby City). Here's a look at "The Sentinel of the Fifth Galaxy," premiering at 6 pm GMT (1 pm EST) on Thursday, November 19- exclusively on the Doctor Who YouTube channel:

The Dalek Empire comes up against a terrible force. The Daleks' plundering of the Archive of Islos unearths something ancient and deadly. Soon Skaro is under attack and the Dalek Emperor is on the run! Can the Daleks defeat their adversaries and regain their planet, even with help from an old enemy? Will this be the end of the Daleks?

"This latest, fantastic, thrill-packed venture into the world of animation, with the Daleks as the stars of the show, is something so many of us have been craving for years," said Briggs. "And for me, it's been a marvelous challenge, as usual playing every single Dalek in action, but with the added excitement of portraying some beautifully written, leading Dalek characters. It's been a blast, and I can't wait to see the finished production." For Sugg, the role represents the opportunity to be part of a franchise he's loved for years. "I'm super excited and thankful to have been invited to play a role in this new animation. I've been a fan of Doctor Who from a young age so to be a part of it is a dream come true."