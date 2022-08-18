Doctor Who: William Hartnell's Season 2 Getting Blu-Ray Boxset

The original second season of Doctor Who, featuring William Hartnell as the First Doctor, is the next release to come to Blu-ray. Season 2 is the biggest release yet – a limited edition nine-disc box set from the early years of the programme, which sees Hartnell's First Doctor take centre stage for some epic early adventures.

Image: Screencap

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series writer Pete McTighe (Kerblam! and Praxeus) and featuring Maureen O'Brien back as Vicki.

Across a jam-packed season of 37 episodes, the Doctor is joined by faithful companions Susan (Carole Ann Ford), Ian (William Russell), Barbara (Jacqueline Hill), Vicki (Maureen O'Brien), and Steven (Peter Purves). Together they face off against the dreaded Daleks, the marauding Mechanoids, the ant-like Zarbi, and the Meddling Monk while visiting fantastic alien worlds and turbulent times in the Earth's history.

The missing two episodes of The Crusade have been reconstructed using off-air photographs and the original broadcast soundtrack, while the remaining episodes have been newly remastered from the best available sources – these classic adventures have never looked or sounded so good on home media.

"Doctor Who Season 2 Blu Ray Box Set", BBC

The Collection: Season 2 Blu-ray box set also includes extensive Special Features, including:

  • Three brand new documentaries: Including an overview of Season 2, Flight Through Eternity, a look at 1960s collectibles in Doctor Who and The Collectors, and a deep dive into the life and career of story editor David Whitaker in Looking For David.
  • In Conversation: Two exclusive, insightful feature-length interviews with William Russell and Maureen O'Brien.
  • Behind the Sofa: New episodes with companions Maureen O'Brien, Peter Purves, Carole Ann Ford, Janet Fielding (Tegan), Wendy Padbury (Zoe), Sarah Sutton (Nyssa), Bonnie Langford (Mel), and Sophie Aldred (Ace).
  • Exclusive Audio Commentary: Learn about the recovery of The Lion, a missing episode that was returned in 1999, with three of the heroes responsible for its return.
  • Convention Footage: A rare chance to hear from actors Jacqueline Hill and Adrienne Hill (Katarina) alongside Michael Craze (Ben) and Carole Ann Ford.
  • Exclusive Enhanced Soundtrack: Watch The Dalek Invasion of Earth with an optional enhanced soundtrack.
  • HD Photo Galleries: Including many previously unseen images.
  • Info Text: Behind-the-scenes information and trivia on every episode.
  • Scripts, Costume Designs, Rare BBC Production Files, and other rarities from the PDF Archive

The nine-disc box set also includes hours of special features previously released on DVD. The US and UK release dates will be confirmed at a later day.

