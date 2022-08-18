Doctor Who: William Hartnell's Season 2 Getting Blu-Ray Boxset

A specially shot announcement trailer has debuted on the Doctor Who YouTube channel, written by new series writer Pete McTighe (Kerblam! and Praxeus) and featuring Maureen O'Brien back as Vicki.

Across a jam-packed season of 37 episodes, the Doctor is joined by faithful companions Susan (Carole Ann Ford), Ian (William Russell), Barbara (Jacqueline Hill), Vicki (Maureen O'Brien), and Steven (Peter Purves). Together they face off against the dreaded Daleks, the marauding Mechanoids, the ant-like Zarbi, and the Meddling Monk while visiting fantastic alien worlds and turbulent times in the Earth's history.