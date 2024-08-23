Posted in: BBC, Disney+, Doctor Who, TV | Tagged: bbc, comedy, disney, doctor who, Millie Gibson, Ncuti Gatwa, oscar wilde, The Importance of Being Earnest, west end

Doctor Who: With Season 3 Uncertain, Ncuti Gatwa Is Going "Wilde"

If Season 3 of Doctor Who gets greenlit, it can't filmed until 2025. Ncuti Gatwa is set for Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest.

Ncuti Gatwa is busy for the rest of 2024, starring in a new West End Production of Oscar Wilde's The Importance of Being Earnest, which means that if there is any Series 3 filming on the new Doctor Who, it won't be until 2025. That's okay since Series 3 of Doctor Who hasn't been officially commissioned by the BBC and Disney yet, and The Importance of Being Earnest is a great play – one of the funniest ever written, and its subversive, gleeful satire suits Gatwa to a T.

From Doctor Who to Oscar Wilde for Ncuti Gatwa

"A Trivial Comedy for Serious People: Being sensible can be excessively boring. At least, Jack thinks so. While assuming the role of dutiful guardian in the country, he lets loose in town under a false identity. Meanwhile, his friend Algy takes on a similar facade. Unfortunately, living a double life has its drawbacks, especially when it comes to love. Hoping to impress two eligible ladies, the gentlemen find themselves caught in a web of lies they must carefully navigate."

Max Webster (Donmar's Macbeth; Life of Pi) directs a joyful and flamboyant reimagining of Oscar Wilde's most celebrated comedy. Olivier Award-winner Sharon D Clarke (Ma Rainey's Black Bottom; Doctor Who) is joined by Ncuti Gatwa (Doctor Who; Sex Education) and Hugh Skinner (W1A; Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again) in this hilarious story of identity, impersonation and romance.

Hey, you loved "Rogue," didn't you? That was the episode of Doctor Who where the Doctor and Ruby were cosplaying at Bridgerton in Regency England. Well, if you're lucky enough to be in London anytime between November 20th and January 25th, 2025, and even luckier to get a ticket to the play, you can watch it and pretend the Fifteenth Doctor is having fun cosplaying as a rich gentleman of leisure in Victorian England. Algernon "Algy" Moncrieff, the hero's best friend in The Importance of Being Earnest, is the one who causes a lot of the farce to happen because he's a gleefully amoral and fun-loving scammer who loves messing with everyone and has the funniest lines in the play – and some of the funniest lines ever written. Who wouldn't want to see Ncuti Gatwa play that role?

So this means Gatwa won't be filming any Doctor Who until after next January, assuming Season Three gets greenlit. And Millie Gibson is shooting a new miniseries of the classic novel The Forsyte Saga for ITV this year anyway.

Tickets to The Importance of Being Earnest are now available for pre-order. Season Two of Doctor Who is already in postproduction and will be streaming sometime in 2025.

