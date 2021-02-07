Three days ago, former social media influencer (thank you, SNL) Donald Trump resigned his membership in the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) ahead of the entertainment industry union's meeting to possibly expel him for his role in inciting neo-nazis, white supremacists, confederate flag-wavers, and a wide array of tinfoil hat-wearing folks to attack the nation's capital in an attempt to kill members of Congress. On Saturday, the SAG-AFTRA National Board voted to make sure he never comes back. With five board members abstaining, the board met via Zoom video-conferencing on Saturday and passed a resolution prohibiting Trump from reapplying for membership. Citing his continued attackers on the journalistic members of the union and his blatant disregard for the union's established values, SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris had this to say about the move, "Preventing Donald Trump from ever rejoining SAG-AFTRA is more than a symbolic step. It is a resounding statement that threatening or inciting harm against fellow members will not be tolerated. An attack against one is an attack against all." You can read the entire resolution below.

WHEREAS, on or about January 13, 2021, disciplinary charges were filed against member Donald J. Trump ("Trump"), alleging that he engaged in actions antagonistic to the interests and integrity of SAG-AFTRA and its members in violation of Article XIV of the Constitution. The charges allege that the former President of the United States incited insurrection against the U.S. government at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, 2021, and urged and incited anti-journalist animus that resulted in injuries and harm to SAG-AFTRA member journalists; and

WHEREAS, on or about January 19, 2021, the National Board conducted a probable cause determination in which it found that there was sufficient basis for such charges to proceed to a disciplinary hearing; and

WHEREAS, the Disciplinary Committee had set a hearing to be conducted on February 5, 2021, to hear evidence on the charges, and gave proper and sufficient notice to Trump of the hearing; and

WHEREAS, on February 4, 2021, on the eve of the hearing, Trump submitted a letter of resignation from his membership in SAG-AFTRA to President Carteris; and

WHEREAS, by resigning from SAG-AFTRA, Trump voluntarily relinquished any membership rights he may have had under SAG-AFTRA's governing documents as well as under federal law; and

WHEREAS, the evidence of Mr. Trump's misconduct and actions antagonistic to the interests of the union and its members is widely known and has been reported by many media sources; and

WHEREAS, pursuant to Article III(A)(2) of the Constitution, "The National Board has discretion to deny membership to any applicant if, in its judgment, his or her admission to membership would not be in the best interests of the Union;"

NOW, THEREFORE, BE IT RESOLVED that the National Board exercises its discretion pursuant to Article III(A)(2) of the Constitution, as follows:

The National Board hereby finds that the well-documented actions by Donald J. Trump to undermine the peaceful transition of power in the United States, and to undermine the delivery of truthful information to the public by attacking journalists is anathema to the values embodied by SAG-AFTRA and to the members of SAG-AFTRA; and

The National Board hereby finds that any future re-admission to membership of Donald J. Trump would not be in the best interests of the union; and

The National Board hereby directs that any future application for admission to membership in SAG-AFTRA by Donald J. Trump shall be denied.