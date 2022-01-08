Don't Call It a "Comeback"- Boba Fett's Been Here for Years (Promo)

As excited as folks seem about the introduction of Black Krrsantan in the second episode of Disney+ & Lucasfilm's Temuera Morrison and Ming-Na Wen-starring The Book of Boba Fett, it was far from the only cool takeaway from "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine." From the introduction of Jabba's cousins "The Twins" to Boba trippin' on a lizard (yup)- and we don't mean stumbling. But as we learned more about how Fett survived the Sarlaac pit, we were also introduced to our favorite moment. That was when Boba went "Easy Rider" to teach the Tuskens how to operate a speeder after they taught him their ways of surviving and fighting in the desert.

So in honor of learning much more about the now-crime lord's previously-unknown past than we were expecting (and enjoying it every step of the way), here's a look at how the main badass made his "Comeback":

And here's a look back at some of the highlights from "Chapter 2: The Tribes of Tatooine":

Here's a look at the cast and creative team behind The Book of Boba Fett discussing Morrison's return to the role as well as what he brings to the role and what viewers can expect (with the second episode set to hit Disney+ next Wednesday, January 5):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Being Boba Fett | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UoPGDDQPCG4)

Robert Rodriguez, Jon Favreau, Dave Filoni, Kathleen Kennedy, and Colin Wilson executive produce. Karen Gilchrist & Carrie Beck serve as co-executive producers, with John Bartnicki producing and John Hampian as co-producer. Here's a look behind the scenes with Ming-Na Wen (Fennec Shand), Morrison, Rodriguez, Favreau, and Filoni discussing the mysterious character's continued popularity and why now was the right time to not only start a new chapter for Boba Fett but also fill in some of the blanks on what he's been up to since Return of the Jedi and before The Mandalorian:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Return of a Legend | The Book of Boba Fett | Disney + (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Zb9Qa40LZyU)

And here's a look back at the official trailer for The Book of Boba Fett, with the first episode currently streaming:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: The Book of Boba Fett | Official Trailer | Disney+ (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rOJ1cw6mohw)