Doom Patrol Offers Season 2 Finale Preview, "F***s Scorecard" Update

Hard to believe, faithful viewers, but the beautiful weirdness that is DC Universe and HBO Max's Doom Patrol is wrapping up what's been an incredibly strong second season. But that's where we are with "Wax Patrol," as our heroes must face the reality of their respective imaginary friends while Dorothy's (Abigail Shapiro) fate stands revealed. Following the preview images (throughout the article) and promo, you'll also get a chance to update your "Doom Patrol F**ks Scorecard" with a look back at all of the potty mouth going on in "Dad Patrol."

Doom Patrol season 2, episode 9 "Wax Patrol": Before they can save the world from The Candlemaker, the Doom Patrol must first confront their childhood imaginary friends; Jane reflects on the first time that Miranda became "primary," and Dorothy must make a fateful choice. Written by Chris Dingess and Tanya Steele.

View this post on Instagram So Rita DOES curse… every once in a while. A post shared by DOOM PATROL (@dcdoompatrol) on Aug 3, 2020 at 11:00am PDT

Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the members now find themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. Here they begin to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. And as each member faces the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

The DC Universe and HBO Max series Doom Patrol stars April Bowlby as Rita Farr / Elasti-Woman, Diane Guerrero as Kay Challis / Crazy Jane, Joivan Wade as Victor Stone / Cyborg, Brendan Fraser, and Riley Shanahan as Clifford "Cliff" Steele / Robotman, Matt Bomer and Matthew Zuk as Larry Trainor / Negative Man, Timothy Dalton as Dr. Niles Caulder / The Chief, Alan Tudyk as Eric Morden / Mr. Nobody, Abigail Shapiro as Dorothy Spinner, Devan Chandler Long as Flex Mentallo and Karen Obilom as Roni Evers. The second season also brought aboard small screen's versions of The Candlemaker (voice of Lex Lang), Red Jack (Roger Floyd), Doctor Tyme (Brandon Perea), and The SeX-Men (Michael Tourek's Kiss, Michael Shenefelt's Cuddles, and Tracey Bonner's Torture).

A reimagining of the superhero DC characters originally written and drawn by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani, the series is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, and Chris Dingess serving as executive producers.