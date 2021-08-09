Doom Patrol Season 3 Teaser Tackles Life, Death & Piffle Paffle

If you've been going through Doom Patrol withdrawal, then HBO Max has some pretty good news for you. Starting Thursday, September 23, Robotman aka Cliff Steele (Brendan Fraser), Negative Man aka Larry Trainor (Matt Bomer), Elasti-Woman aka Rita Farr (April Bowlby), Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), and Cyborg aka Victor Stone (Joivan Wade), will be heading back to streaming screens with their first three episodes (with future episodes dropping weekly on Thursdays). But as you're about to see from the following teaser, there are matters of Life, Death, and Piffle Paffle to deal with following the fallout from last season. And apparently, some of those matters involve the Sisterhood of Dada and… Monsieur Mallah and the Brain?

So for a chance to travel through the looking glass, check out this official teaser for Doom Patrol Season 3 (hitting HBO Max beginning September 23):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Doom Patrol Season 3 | Official Teaser | HBO Max (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=AzOth7VrzLo)

Season three opens on the culmination of Dorothy's (Abi Monterey) confrontation with the Candlemaker that leads to a devastating loss. The Doom Patrol is at a difficult crossroads and each member struggles to face who they are and who they want to be. And things get a whole lot more complicated when Madame Rouge (Michelle Gomez) arrives in a time machine with a very specific mission… if only she could remember it.

Joining the cast this season is Michelle Gomez (Doctor Who, The Flight Attendant) as Madame Rouge, with Sebastian Croft (Dampyr) and Ty Tennant (War of the Worlds) reportedly tackling the roles of Edwin Paine and Charles Rowland, the Dead Boy Detectives. As for the Sisterhood of Dada, look for Micah Joe Parker (Into The Dark), Wynn Everett (Teenage Bounty Hunters), Miles Mussenden (The Good Lord Bird), Anita Kalathara (Room 104), and Gina Hiraizumi (Dynasty) joining the cast in recurring roles (with Madalyn Horcher, Ty Tennant, and Sebastian Croft guest-starring). HBO Max's Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television with Jeremy Carver, Geoff Johns, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Tamara Becher-Wilkinson serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.

