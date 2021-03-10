Doom Patrol Season 3 Welcomes Michelle Gomez as Madame Rouge

So the last time we checked in with Doom Patrol now that its third season has nestled all snug and secure in its new home at HBO Max, it was the start of the new year and Thom Williams of Reaction Stunts had tipped us off that production on the new season was underway. Flash ahead a bit more than two months, and we're learning that one of the new faces joining the series for Season 3 is a very familiar face for Doctor Who, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, and The Flight Attendant viewers: Michelle Gomez is set to join the cast in the series regular role of Madame Rouge. Described as the DC Universe's complicated and electrifying eccentric, Madame Rouge arrives at Doom Manor with a very specific mission- she just can't remember what it is. The comic book character first appeared in 1964's Doom Patrol #86 and has the ability to stretch any part of her body to alter her features to impersonate anyone.

"Doom Patrol came to HBO Max with an already deep and passionate fan base and has risen to the top as one of the most-watched Max Originals on the platform," said Sarah Aubrey, head of original content at HBO Max at the time the news of the show's return was first announced. "The series sits well in our portfolio and we are glad to greenlight a third season to continue this distinctive style of storytelling that resonates so well with critics and fans alike."

In season two of Doom Patrol, DC's strangest group of heroes — including Cliff Steele aka Robotman (Brendan Fraser), Larry Trainor aka Negative Man (Matt Bomer), Jane aka Crazy Jane (Diane Guerrero), Rita Farr aka Elasti-Woman (April Bowlby), and Victor Stone aka Cyborg (Joivan Wade) — attempted, once again, to save the world. Following the defeat of Mr. Nobody, the heroes found themselves mini-sized and stranded on Cliff's toy race car track. They began to deal with their feelings of betrayal by Niles Caulder aka The Chief (Timothy Dalton), while confronting their own personal baggage. As each member faced the challenge of growing beyond their own past traumatic experiences, they realized they must come together to embrace and protect the newest member of the family: Dorothy Spinner (Abigail Shapiro), Niles' daughter, whose powers remain a mysterious but real threat to bringing on the end of the world.

Doom Patrol is produced by Berlanti Productions in association with Warner Bros. Television, with Jeremy Carver, Greg Berlanti, Sarah Schechter, Chris Dingess, and Geoff Johns serving as executive producers. The series is based on characters created for DC by Arnold Drake, Bob Haney, and Bruno Premiani.