DOTA: Dragon's Blood: Netflix Announces Animated Series From Game

Today, Netflix announced the imminent release of DOTA: Dragon's Blood, an all-new anime series based on the popular DOTA 2 video-game franchise by Valve. The 8-episode anime series is set to launch globally on the streamer on March 25.

DOTA 2 is one of the biggest online games in the world, hosting millions of players daily and holding multiple records for top esports tournament prize earnings. Launched in 2011 by Valve, the annual International DOTA 2 Championship has paid over $150 million to its winning teams. "DOTA" is an acronym for "Defense of the Ancients" for those of you not familiar with the game. The game is one of the mainstays of the PC gaming world, even if it isn't talked about as much as it was when it first launched.

The upcoming fantasy series tells the story of Davion, a renowned Dragon Knight devoted to wiping the scourge from the face of the world. After encounters with a powerful, ancient eldwurm as well as the noble Princess Mirana on a secret mission of her own, Davion becomes embroiled in events much larger than he could have ever imagined, as heroes of epic fantasies often end up.

"Fans will love how we've imagined the DOTA 2 universe and woven together an epic, emotional, and adult-oriented story about some of their favorite characters," said showrunner and executive producer Ashley Edward Miller. "The cinematic animation, acting, and music is simply next level, and I'm grateful to Valve for supporting our creative ambitions."

DOTA: Dragon's Blood is based on the hugely successful global video-game franchise DOTA 2 published by Valve, the producers of the Half-Life games, Counterstrike, Portal, and Left 4 Dead. Ashley Edward Miller (X-Men: First Class, Thor, and Black Sails) serves as series showrunner and executive producer. Renowned Korean animation Studio MIR (The Legend of Korra and Netflix's Voltron: Legendary Defender) is responsible for animation, with Ryu Ki Hyun serving as Co-Executive Producer. They are also the studio behind the upcoming The Witcher: Nightmare of the Wolf animated series for Netflix.

DOTA: Dragon's Blood will premiere on Netflix here on March 25th. Dota 2 can be played from Steam.