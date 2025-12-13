Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: Down Cemetery Road, Mick Herron

Down Cemetery Road: Mick Herron's PI Series Renewed for Season 2

Apple TV has renewed Down Cemetery Road, adapted from the Mick Herron private detective novel, for a second season. Ruth Wilson starred in season one as Sarah Trafford, an ordinary middle-class woman who sets out to find a missing little girl and inadvertently enlists the services of grouchy private investigator Zoë Boehm, played by Emma Thompson.

Season two of Down Cemetery Road will adapt the second Zoë Boehm novel, The Last Voice You Hear. After a woman falls in front of a train, Zoë is called in to investigate, but this seemingly simple case soon upends her life as she and Sarah find themselves navigating the glamorous but ruthless world of black market antiquities. Matters take a deadly turn when they stumble into the path of a brutal serial killer who will stop at nothing to cover up his crimes. As with season one, a rather large body count ensues.

"I'm so thrilled that 'Down Cemetery Road' has been enjoyed enough to warrant a second season," Thompson, who also serves as an executive producer, said in a statement. "The thought of working with the team again, with wonderful Morwenna Banks in the writer's seat and the indomitable Ruth Wilson, who is the best and most brilliant co-star any aging Dame could desire, is frankly far more than I feel I deserve. Zoë Boehm is a punkishly delicious avatar, and I can't wait to pull on her knock-off Doc Martens again."

Herron wrote a total of four Zoë Boehm novels before moving on to the Slough House novels, which inspired the Slow Horses series. Herron ended the fourth novel in such a way that more were unlikely to be written. The Zoe Boehm novels were like Herron's practice run at murder plots involving evil government figures and cover-ups, where the baddies were more cartoonishly evil. Herron would go on to create more nuanced villains in the Slow Horses stories. Season one of Down Cemetery Road is streaming on Apple TV.

