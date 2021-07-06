Dr. Death Cast Goes Behind the Scalpel of Peacock Podcast Series Adapt

With Peacock's series adaptation of Wondery's Dr. Death set to premiere on the streaming service next week, fans of the hit podcast series are getting a chance to go behind the scenes to learn how the project was brought to visual life. Inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), both the podcast and streaming series explore how a devious mind and a broken system combined in the most horrific of ways. A system that throws roadblock after roadblock in the way of neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin), vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), and Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb) as they look to put a stop to Dr. Duntsch once and for all.

Now, Executive Producer Patrick Macmanus, stars & EPs Baldwin & Slater, and co-stars Jackson and Robb discuss what it was like bringing both the podcast and the true story to life, why Dr. Duntsch was able to get away with what he did & what that says about our health care system, and more- with Dr. Death set to premiere on Peacock beginning July 15th:

Based on Wondery's hit podcast, DR. DEATH is inspired by the terrifying true story of Dr. Christopher Duntsch (Joshua Jackson), a rising star in the Dallas medical community. Young, charismatic and ostensibly brilliant, Dr. Duntsch was building a flourishing neurosurgery practice when everything suddenly changed. Patients entered his operating room for complex but routine spinal surgeries and left permanently maimed or dead. As victims piled up, two fellow physicians, neurosurgeon Robert Henderson (Alec Baldwin) and vascular surgeon Randall Kirby (Christian Slater), as well as Dallas prosecutor Michelle Shughart (AnnaSophia Robb), set out to stop him. DR. DEATH explores the twisted mind of Dr. Duntsch and the failures of the system designed to protect the most defenseless among us.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dr. Death | Official Trailer #2 | Peacock Original (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=bXwx4qB1IwM&t=10s)

Peacock's Dr. Death is executive produced by showrunner Patrick Macmanus (The Girl From Plainville) under his overall deal with UCP, a division of Universal Studio Group. Along with Macmanus, Todd Black, Jason Blumenthal, Steve Tisch, and Taylor Latham executive produce via Escape Artists, as well as Hernan Lopez and Marshall Lewy of Wondery. The series is based on Wondery's hit podcast of the same name, which has over 50 million listeners as of this date.

