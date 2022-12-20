Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge: Whimsical Delight Would Make Walt Proud

Dr. Seuss (aka Theodore Geisel, beloved author of children's books) may not be creating any new works, but that doesn't mean his endearing characters and stories don't live on to inspire countless creatives, including bakers. Amazon Prime's newest baking competition show, The Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge, drops nine teams of two bakers into the "city of Seuss" and puts them through the paces until one team is left, winning $50,000.

The challenges are unique to the world of Seuss: flavor pairings like mint and mustard, incorporating vegetables like broccoli or cauliflower into desserts, and of course – all the cakes and confections have to look like they belong in the world of Seuss. Hosted by Tamera Mowry-Housley and joined by judges Clarice Lam and Joshua John Russell (both noted pastry professionals), Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge lives up to its name: a true challenge for the bakers.

As far as format goes, Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge doesn't offer anything particularly ground-breaking or different from other baking competitions, like the seasonal Baking Championship series or any similar Food Network fodder. It does offer, however, for bakers to deep dive into the works instead of bringing to life a single character or scene to life once and moving on.

For example, teams are assigned a single book as a challenge theme, so the audience is given multiple different takes and pieces all from the same story. Oh, The Places You'll Go, If I Ran the Circus, and of course, The Cat and the Hat, How the Grinch Stole Christmas, and Green Eggs and Ham all get featured in the show and spawn some incredibly creative and astounding works of edible art.

In quite possibly the boldest display of "corporate synergy" and marketing, Amazon has a Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge store on the site. The store is not only a place for recipes from the show (complete with easily added shopping lists of needed ingredients) but Dr. Seuss's books, merchandise, and everything needed to start baking Seuss-inspired treats. Walt Disney, who made sure that his amusement part rides ended with the riders exiting via the gift shop, would truly be proud.

It's a cute show and tie-in for families, especially ones with younger children enamored with Dr. Seuss. It's cute, whimsical, standard baking competition fare, albeit a little over-produced at times. Though the show can often err into the saccharine sweet, the Dr. Seuss Baking Challenge is built to entice, delight, and inspire fans of all ages.