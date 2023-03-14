Dr. Stone New World: New Season Comes to Crunchyroll on April 6th Dr. STONE NEW WORLD, the new season of the hit anime, premieres on Crunchyroll on April 6th (with the Engish dub arriving on April 20th).

A new season of hit anime Dr. Stone, the saga that insists that science competency will save the world after it ends, is finally coming. Senku and his Kingdom of Science will embark on a new journey across the sea when Dr. STONE New World premieres around the globe on Crunchyroll on April 6, 2023, at 7:30 AM PDT, which will simulcast new episodes every Thursday from Japan.

Dr. STONE is based on the popular post-apocalypse manga series of the same name, written by Riichiro Inagaki and illustrated by Boichi, and serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, Dr. STONE New World is directed by Shuhei Matsushita (Dr. STONE Ryusui) with animation produced by TMS Entertainment, who are known for MEGALOBOX, Fruits Basket (2019), ReLIFE, and Kamisama Kiss.

As the Dr. Stone synopsis goes, "Several thousand years after a mysterious phenomenon that turns all of humanity to stone, the extraordinarily intelligent, science-driven boy, Senku Ishigami, awakens.

Facing a world of stone and the total collapse of civilization, Senku makes up his mind to use science to rebuild the world. Starting with his super strong childhood friend Taiju Oki, who awakened at the same time, they will begin to rebuild civilization from nothing…

Depicting two million years of scientific history from the Stone Age to the present day, the unprecedented crafting adventure story is about to begin!"

Dr. STONE New World's synopsis sums up the continuing story: "With the Stone Wars over, the former members of Tsukasa's Empire of Might join forces with the Kingdom of Science to build a ship capable of sailing across open ocean to seek answers on the mystery of the global petrification. However, before they can begin their voyage Senku and his friends need to find some key resources and push some new scientific advancements to build the type of vessel they need."

Along with a brand new trailer reveal of the upcoming third highly-anticipated season, Crunchyroll can confirm the English dub will premiere on April 20, 2023, at 12:30 PM PDT, with new episodes every week. Additional dubs from Crunchyroll will also include German, French, Latin American Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese, Castilian Spanish, and Italian, with launch dates to be announced at a later date.

Dr. STONE NEW WORLD Japanese voice cast and characters

Yusuke Kobayashi as Senku Ishigami

Gen Sato as Chrome

Manami Numakura as Kohaku

Kengo Kawanishi as Asagiri Gen

Ryota Suzuki as Ryusui Nanami

Makoto Furukawa as Taiju Oki

Kana Ichinose as Yuzuriha Ogawa

Tomoaki Maeno as Kinro

Ayumu Murase as Ginro

Kensho Ono as Ukyo Saionji

Akira Ishida as Hyoga

Yasuhiro Mamiya as Magma

Karin Takahashi as Suika

Maaya Sakamoto as Francois

English voice cast

Aaron Dismuke as Senku Ishigami

Matt Shipman as Chrome

Felecia Angelle as Kohaku

Brandon McInnis as Asagiri Gen

Clifford Chapin as Ryusui Nanami

Ricco Fajardo as Taiju Oki

Brittany Lauda as Yuzuriha Ogawa

Josh Grelle as Kinro

Justin Briner as Ginro

Mark Allen Jr. as Ukyo Saionji

Jerry Jewell as HyogaMichael Tatum as Magma

Sarah Wiedenheft as Suika

Additional staff includes series composition and screenplay by Yuichiro Kido (Star Wars: Visions' "Akakiri" script); character design by Yuko Iwasa (Yowamushi Pedal the Movie); art direction by Shunichiro Yoshihara (Attack on Titan; JoJo's Bizarre Adventure); editing by Kumiko Sakamoto (My Hero Academia; Fullmetal Alchemist: The Sacred Star of Milos); and music composed by Hiroaki Tsutsumi (Tokyo Revengers), Tatsuya Kato (Food Wars! Shokugeki no Soma), and Yuki Kanesaka (Dr. STONE).

