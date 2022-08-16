Dragula: Boulet Brothers' Shudder Deal Set to Expand The Franchise

The Boulet Brothers of the iconic series, Dragula, are expanding the franchise with the help of their home platform, Shudder. AMC Network's Shudder has inked a deal with the Boulet Brothers, including a new season, a spin-off series & a special… all debuting within the following twelve months (now that's impressive).

The recently-wrapped fourth season was created, written & produced by the series' hosts, the Boulet Brothers. The most recent season featured drag artists from around the world for the first time competing in challenges ranging from costume creation and makeup artistry to live performance and acting, with the winner taking home a $100,000 grand prize (the largest in the show's history). The fourth season was a follow-up to the successful launch of the Shudder Original The Boulet Brothers' Dragula: Resurrection, the innovative, two-hour film (part horror movie, part documentary and part reality competition) which was one of the streaming service's most-watched premieres of 2020.

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula spinoff series will be debuting this fall after completing filming not too long ago. About the continuing work with Shudder, the Boulet Brothers have said, "We couldn't be more excited about the content that we're about to unleash, and if fans have felt shocked and engaged with our content in the past, they are truly not ready for what's coming next. It's going to be a wild, fun, and terrifying new ride."

The Boulet Brothers' Dragula is written, produced, and co-directed by the Boulet Brothers, directed by Nathan Noyes, and executive produced by David Sigurani. On behalf of Shudder, we have Executive Producers Craig Engler and Emily Gotto, Executive in Charge Nick Lazo, and Producer Samuel Zimmerman.