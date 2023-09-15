Posted in: ABC, CBS, NBC, streaming, TV | Tagged: "Army of the Dead", drew barrymore, SAG-AFTRA, wga, writers' strike

Drew Barrymore Posts Video Response to Talk Show Return Backlash

With her talk show back filming as the WGA strike continues, Drew Barrymore posted a tearful video in an attempt to explain her decision.

With her daytime talk show resuming tapings this week and in the face of serious industry pushback, actress/talk show host Drew Barrymore took to Instagram with a tearful video in an effort to explain her decision. "I believe there's nothing I can do or say in this moment to make it OK," shared Barrymore. "I wanted to own a decision so that it wasn't a PR-protected situation, and I would just take full responsibility for my actions." Barrymore's response comes as more daytime shows announced they have or would be returning to tapings – along with Bill Maher, who announced that HBO's Real Time with Bill Maher will also return, reportedly without writers or writing taking place. "I know there is just nothing I can do that will make this OK to those that it is not OK with. I fully accept that. I fully understand that. There are so many reasons why this is so complex, and I just want everyone to know my interns have never been in a place to upset or hurt anymore. It's not who I am," Barrymore added in the clip that was released.

Here's a look at Barrymore's video post from earlier today – followed by a look back at her previous post announcing that her talk show would resume tapings while the strikes roll on:

Drew Barrymore Explains Bringing Back Talk Show Amid WGA Strike

"I made a choice to walk away from the MTV, film, and television awards because I was the host, and it had a direct conflict with what the strike was dealing with, which was studios, streamers, film, and television. It was also in the first week of the strike, and so I did what I thought was the appropriate thing at the time to stand in solidarity with the writers. And to be clear, our talk show actually wrapped on April 20th, so we never had to shut down the show. However, I am also making the choice to come back for the first time in this strike for our show that may have my name on it, but this is bigger than just me," Barrymore wrote in her explanation for bringing the show back on the air that went live on Sunday, looking to explain her decision to step away from hosting the MTV Movie & TV Awards back in May and contrast it with her decision now.

Barrymore continued, "I own this choice. We are in compliance with not discussing or promoting film and television that is struck of any kind. We launched live in a global pandemic. Our show was built for sensitive times and has only functioned through what the real world is going through in real-time. I want to be there to provide what writers do so well, which is a way to bring us together or help us make sense of the human experience. I hope for a resolve for everyone as soon as possible. We have navigated difficult times since we first came on air. And so I take a step forward to start season 4 once again with an astute humility." Here's a look at Barrymore's Instagram post from earlier today announcing that her talk show will return on Monday, September 18:

Here's a look back at the response from the Writers Guild of America East regarding the matter:

The @DrewBarrymoreTV Show is a WGA covered, struck show that is planning to return without its writers. The Guild has, and will continue to, picket struck shows that are in production during the strike. Any writing on "The Drew Barrymore Show" is in violation of WGA strike rules. — Writers Guild of America, East (@WGAEast) September 10, 2023 Show Full Tweet

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!