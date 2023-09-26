Posted in: Sports, TV, WWE | Tagged: Drew McIntyre, recaps, wrestling, WWE Raw

Drew McIntyre's Epic WWE Raw Heel Turn Shows AEW How It's Done

The Chadster revels in Drew McIntyre's epic heel turn on WWE Raw, making AEW fans wish they had such compelling drama! 🎭 Just give up, Tony Khan! 🚀

Oh, man! 💥🔥 When Drew McIntyre turned heel last night during WWE Raw, The Chadster's heart nearly burst with joy! 😍 Pure, excellent storytelling, the stuff that keeps the WWE Universe on the edges of their seats! 🛋️ Now The Chadster loves Drew, but the way he shrugged off the plight of poor Jey Uso after the attack from Judgment Day last week, and then shrugged about it on MizTV… 💔😔 Auughh man! So unfair! But doggone it, The Chadster must admit, it was a smart move on Drew's part, considering Uso's history of joining forces with the dastardly Roman Reigns and the Bloodline. 💪🧠

Then the one-two punch of Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods attempting to appeal to Drew McIntyre's better nature – oh, the humanity! 😣🙏 Yet, the newly turned heel remained unmoved, defeating Kingston in a pulse-pounding match. All thanks to the not-so-subtle interference of Ivar from the Viking Raiders. 👊💨 After the match, McIntyre left Kingston to be beat down by Ivar. A perfect example of WWE's unparalleled storytelling that Tony Khan and his ragtag group of AEW misfits could only dream of achieving, much to The Chadster's amusement. 😂😏

One could almost hear the raw, desperate cries echoing throughout AEW corridors: why can't we, too, create captivating, heart-wrenching drama like a WWE Raw episode? Well, Tony Khan, when it comes to wrestling, WWE is King and AEW… they're just playing in the court's backyard. 👑💩 AEW, it's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it. 🙅‍♂️

In fact, Tony Khan 🐯, if one really thinks about it, Drew McIntyre's wicked heel turn could be a story for the ages. 💪🌟 You could probably learn a thing or two from it, because let's face it, Tony Khan… you don't understand a single thing about the wrestling business. 🤷‍♂️💔

Perhaps this is an opportune moment for The Chadster to applaud the creative genius at WWE for writing this beautiful drama. Emotions run high, ties are cut, and The Chadster feels as though he himself is driving down this tumultuous road right next to McIntyre, in his spacious Mazda Miata, of course. 🚗💨

The Chadster, feeling satisfied, sips his White Claw seltzer and shakes his head at AEW. Because at the end of the day, when the layers of noise and glamour are peeled away to reveal the core content, it's clear who the real wrestling champions are: WWE. 👏🏅 No matter how much Tony Khan insists, he's just not up to the mark—and never will be—as long as he continues these crowd-pleasing tactics and allows loose cannons to fire off sloppy wrestling performances. 🎭🙄

Here's hoping Tony Khan takes a leaf out of WWE's book and steps up his game. Or hey, he could always throw in the towel; after all, there's no shame in admitting defeat, much like Smash Mouth's classic hit, "All Star," says, "only shooting stars break the mold!" 🎵🌟 See y'all in the ring! 🤼‍♂️

