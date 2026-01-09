Posted in: Apple, TV | Tagged: apple tv, drops of god, kodansha, manga

Drops of God: Apple TV Decants Season 2 Trailer Like a Fine Wine

Apple TV has decanted a trailer for Season 2 of wine connoisseur drama Drops of God like a fine wine and announced it will premiere in March.

Article Summary Apple TV premieres the Season 2 trailer of Drops of God, the acclaimed French-Japanese wine drama.

Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita return, tackling a mystery tied to the world’s greatest wine.

The eight-episode season debuts January 21, 2026, dropping new episodes weekly through March 11.

Inspired by the bestselling manga, Drops of God boasts a perfect Rotten Tomatoes critics’ score.

A new season of the globe-trotting wine odyssey, Drops of God, is about to be decanted by the sommelier of prestige television, Apple TV. The streamer debuted the riveting trailer for the second season of the hit multilingual French-Japanese drama from Legendary Entertainment, starring Fleur Geffrier and Tomohisa Yamashita. Set in the high-stakes world of fine wines and gastronomy, the series, which won the International Emmy Award for Best Drama, is inspired by the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series of the same name. The eight-episode second season will premiere on Wednesday, January 21, 2026, with the first episode, followed by one episode weekly until March 11th, 2026. The wine is life!

In season two of Drops of God, Camille and Issei are thrust into their most perilous challenge yet: to uncover the origin of the world's greatest wine, a mystery so profound that even their legendary father, Alexandre Léger, could not solve it. What begins as a pursuit of legacy becomes a search for truth that spans continents and centuries, unearthing forgotten histories, hidden rivalries, and secrets buried for generations. As the search pushes them to the edges of the world and to the darkest corners of themselves, Camille and Issei must decide how much they are willing to sacrifice. The answer could shatter their bond as siblings … or destroy them both.

Since its worldwide debut, Drops of God has received broad acclaim from critics and fans alike, quickly achieving a perfect 100% critics' score and Certified Fresh rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The "unusual, stylish, hugely entertaining drama" has been hailed as a "hidden gem" and praised as a "taut, elegant, flat-out fun series" that is "shockingly mesmerizing" and a "thrill to watch."

Drops of God is inspired by the New York Times bestselling Japanese manga series, created and written by award-winning Tadashi Agi, reportedly the pseudonym of a prolific brother-sister writing team, with artwork by Shu Okimoto, and published by Kodansha Ltd. Drops of God Season One is streaming on Apple TV. The original manga series has been translated into English and is available as an ebook.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!