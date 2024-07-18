Posted in: HBO, Max, Movies, Preview, TV | Tagged: dune, dune: prophecy, HBO, max, teaser

Dune: Prophecy Arrives This November; Prequel Series Teaser Released

Set to hit HBO screens this November, check out the new teaser for Showrunner and EP Alison Schapker's six-episode series Dune: Prophecy.

What a difference a few months make, right? It was during Warner Bros. Discovery's Upfronts presentation to the media and advertisers when Casey Bloys, Chairman and CEO, HBO and Max Content, rolled out a first-look teaser for the Max Original prequel spinoff series. Since that time, Showrunner and EP Alison Schapker's six-episode Dune: Prophecy has shifted (along with The Penguin, Lanterns, and others) to now being an HBO Original. Now, we have a brand new teaser offering some fresh looks at what's to come – the very same teaser that's waiting for you above. The series boasts a cast that includes Emily Watson, Olivia Williams, Travis Fimmel, Jodhi May, Mark Strong, Sarah-Sofie Boussnina, Josh Heuston, Chloe Lea, Jade Anouka, Faoileann Cunningham, Edward Davis, Aoife Hinds, Chris Mason, Shalom Brune-Franklin, Jihae, Tabu, Charithra Chandran, Jessica Barden, Emma Canning, and Yerin Ha.

Inspired by the novel Sisterhood of Dune, written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson, Dune: Prophecy will hit screens this November. Now, here's a look back at the previously-released teaser and series overview:

From the expansive universe of Dune, created by acclaimed author Frank Herbert, and 10,000 years before the ascension of Paul Atreides, DUNE: PROPHECY follows two Harkonnen sisters as they combat forces that threaten the future of humankind and establish the fabled sect that will become known as the Bene Gesserit. DUNE: PROPHECY is inspired by the novel "Sisterhood of Dune," written by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson.

Alison Schapker serves as showrunner and executive producer. Diane Ademu-John co-developed the series and serves as executive producer. Anna Foerster executive-produced and directed multiple episodes, including the first. Jordan Goldberg, Mark Tobey, John Cameron, Matthew King, Scott Z. Burns, and Jon Spaihts executive produce with New York Times bestselling author Brian Herbert, along with Byron Merritt and Kim Herbert as executive producers for the Frank Herbert estate. New York Times bestselling author Kevin J. Anderson serves as co-producer. The series is co-produced by HBO and Legendary Television, with Legendary also producing the film franchise that has released two installments.

