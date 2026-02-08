Posted in: Current News, Nerd Food, NFL, Pop Culture, Sports, Super Bowl, TV, YouTube | Tagged: Dunkin Donuts, Super Bowl LX

Dunkin' Donuts, Ben Affleck Enlist Sitcom Greats for Super Bowl LX Ad

Ben Affleck emlisted sitcom greats Jennifer Aniston, Matt LeBlanc, Jason Alexander, Ted Danson, Alfonso Ribeiro, Jaleel White, and Jasmine Guy for Dunkin' Donuts' "Good Will Dunkin'" Super Bowl LX ad.

Just when you thought Dunkin' Donuts and Ben Affleck couldn't one-up themselves after having Matt Damon, Jeremy Strong, Casey Affleck, Jennifer Lopez, Tom Brady, and more join him in stunts like boy band the "DunKings" and others. But this year, Affleck and Dunkin' Donuts looked to television sitcoms' past for some Super Bowl LX greatness. Heading into the weekend, we knew Affleck had something brewing with Friends' stars Jennifer Aniston and Matt LeBlanc, and Seinfeld star Jason Alexander. But we weren't prepared for "Good Will Dunkin'," a look at what Affleck and Damon's 1997 film Good Will Hunting would look like as a television sitcom. Joining Affleck, Aniston, LeBlanc, and Alexander were Ted Danson (Cheers), Alfonso Ribeiro (The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air), Jaleel White (Family Matters), and Jasmine Guy (A Different World). If you're wondering about how they look, credit it to production magic that de-aged them for the proper '90s looks.

In February 2025, we learned that Dunkin Donuts and Affleck had gone back to the drawing board for a new version of pop sensations, The DunKings, for Super Bowl LIX – this time, with his younger brother and fellow filmmaker Affleck and Strong now part of the crew. In the clip, Ben tries to get a hold of Strong in his dressing room, but Casey gives him the heads up to tread carefully because "Jeremy is a method actor. He's not coming out until he's ready." Not buying into the method-acting excuse, Ben opened the door to Strong's dressing room – only to find that Casey was definitely right.

"We're doing a Dunkin' Donuts commercial, right? I'm just trying to find the character. I think I found a way in. You're from Boston; I'm from Boston. Dunkin' is Boston. Boston is Paul Revere. One if by land, two if by sea. Red coats are coming," Strong shared with Ben – after his head rose up from a giant container that saw Strong covered in coffee and coffee beans. "You're an artist, and I know what that's like. But how long is it gonna take for the being method?" Ben asks Strong – but we won't spoil the answer.

But it was clear from the tagline at the end ("Suit up, America") that something was coming on Super Bowl LIX Sunday. We got a small taste that included an appearance from none other than Jay (Jason Mewes) and Silent Bob (Kevin Smith). In the clip below, the dynamic duo surprise Affleck at a signing to see if they can get him to autograph some of their merch – here's how that went down:

Here's an extended cut of the original commercial, along with some behind-the-scenes looks with Affleck, Damon, and Brady, giving us a personal look at how it all came together. And when you check out the "Long Throw" challenge in the second clip, take a moment or two to appreciate just how easy Brady makes it look – and how he knows that Affleck shouldn't hold up his hands for a catch because he knows that his pass is going to end up hurting him…

Here's a look back to when Affleck finally went public with his desire to be a pop star – and apparently, a member of a boy band – and how famous faces like Jack Harlow tried to reason with Affleck before things went… well, where they ended up going…

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!