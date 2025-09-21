Posted in: CBS, TV | Tagged: Earth Wind & Fire

Earth, Wind & Fire Gets Grammy Salute: Stevie Wonder & More (PREVIEW)

Kicking off at 8 pm ET/PT, here's a preview for CBS and Paramount+'s A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September.

Set to kick off tonight at 8 pm ET/PT, CBS and Paramount+'s A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September sees the legendary band and one of the best-selling artists of all time take to the Hollywood Bowl stage for a once-in-a-lifetime musical event. Joining Earth, Wind & Fire is the world-renowned LA Philharmonic and a lineup of special guests celebrating the nine-time Grammy-winning group's enduring legacy, cultural impact, and timeless sound. Set to join in on the celebration are Stevie Wonder, Jonas Brothers, Jon Batiste, Janelle Monáe, and more!

Here's a look at some sneak peeks at what's to come, an image gallery previewing the event, and a very cool interview with the band discussing the legacy of "September":

Ben Winston, Patrick Menton, and Harvey Mason Jr. are executive producers for CBS's A Grammy Salute to Earth, Wind & Fire Live: The 21st Night of September. Fulwell Entertainment and GRAMMY Studios are producing.

