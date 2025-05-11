Posted in: TV | Tagged: buffy, newlitg

Buffy The Vampire Slayer Revival in The Daily LITG, 11th Of May 2025

A Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival with Sarah Michelle Gellar snd Alyson Hannigan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again.

Article Summary Buffy the Vampire Slayer revival with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan tops pop culture news

See which stories dominated Bleeding Cool, including Buffy and major comics industry headlines

LITG recaps pop culture buzz from the past six years, tracking trends and industry gossip

Comic professional birthdays, past pop culture milestones, and top read articles featured daily

A Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival with Sarah Michelle Gellar and Alyson Hannigan was the most-read story on Bleeding Cool yesterday again. Lying In The Gutters is the daily runaround for the most-read stories the day before, as well as over the past six years. Founded sixteen years ago and steeped in a history of comic book industry gossip for a further eighteen years before that, Bleeding Cool has become one of the longest-standing and most well-known pop culture websites around. The Daily Lying In The Gutters remains a long-running run around the day before and possibly the day ahead. You can sign up to receive it as an email here. And maybe you just have.

A Buffy The Vampire Slayer revival in the top ten stories on Bleeding Cool yesterday

And a few more of mine from yesterday

LITG one year ago, Greg Land's X-Factor Cover

LITG two years ago, the Spider-Marriage is gone

LITG three years ago, Doctor Who's Second On-Screen Regeneration Also Changed Races

LITG four years ago, Digital First-Among-Equals for DC Comics

LITG five years ago – Dungeons & Dragons

Bleeding Cool continued to report from the comics industry shutdown, with comic book stores closing and creators switching to crowdfunding.

LITG six years ago – The Power of the Immortal Hulk

Six years ago we were learning and scooping details on Marvel Comics #1000. Was that only six years ago?

Comic book birthdays today

Comics folk are always getting older and still celebrating that special date.

John Corello, columnist and reporter at ComicMix.

columnist and reporter at ComicMix. Russell Lissau , writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds.

, writer for Batman Strikes and Old Wounds. Dan Goldman , writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties

, writer/artist, creator of Red Light Properties Mike Curtis, writer of Dick Tracy strip

writer of Dick Tracy strip Matt Feazell, creator of Cynicalman.

creator of Cynicalman. Nick Burns, artist on Arctic Comics.

artist on Arctic Comics. Sandy Carruthers, co-creator of The Men In Black.

Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List.

Interested in more LITG discussion about what this all means? Subscribe to our LitG Daily Mailing List. And we'll see you here tomorrow.

Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy, Buffy,

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!