Echoes: Matt Bomer Joins Michelle Monaghan In Netflix Thriller Series

Matt Bomer will be on Netflix user screens in the seven-episode limited series Echoes, a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina (played by Michelle Monaghan) who share a dangerous secret. Matt's previous and current work has expanded from multiple seasons of American Horror Story (including American Horror Stories) and HBO Max's Doom Patrol, as well as his original days on Guiding Light and later White Collar.

Created and written by Vanessa Gazy, Echoes is a mystery thriller about identical twins Leni and Gina (Monaghan) who share a dangerous secret. Since they were children, Leni and Gina secretly have swapped lives, culminating in a double life as adults. They share two homes, two husbands, and a child, but everything in their perfectly choreographed world is thrown into disarray when one of the sisters goes missing. Bomer's Jack Beck is Leni's husband Jack, the boy-next-door who grew up to be the husband everybody wishes they had: a soulful, loving father and a valuable member of the community who runs a successful veterinary practice and horse farm on the land that has been in his family for generations. When his wife disappears mysteriously, it's Jack who has the most to lose as her secret life comes to the surface.

About the series and working with Netflix, the co-showrunner, Brian Yorkey said: "It's a privilege and an unmatched thrill to make a television show that reaches around the world on the instant it launches — and an incredible opportunity not only to entertain and surprise but maybe even say something that matters about the way we live now." Yorkey serves as executive producer and co-showrunner. Gazy executive produces, with Quinton Peeples serving as executive producer/co-showrunner alongside Yorkey. Also executive producing are Imogen Banks and Endemol Shine Banks Australia.