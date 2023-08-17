Posted in: AEW, Sports, TV | Tagged: AEW All In, AEW Dynamite, Blackpool Combat Club, eddie kingston, recaps, Stadium Stampede, wrestling

Eddie Kingston Returns, Screws WWE with Stadium Stampede Challenge

Tony Khan's done it again! Eddie Kingston's Stadium Stampede challenge for AEW All In is just another sad attempt to cheese off The Chadster! 😱🤯😡

Greetings, faithful followers of all things wrong and grotesque in the world of wrestling entertainment, as brought to you by the only unbiased journalist in wrestling: The Chadster 👋🥺. This time, The Chadster is wringing his hands over the travesty that happened on AEW Dynamite last night. Eddie Kingston returned and, in what can only be described as a gross disregard for fairness, challenged the Blackpool Combat Club to a Stadium Stampede match at All In at Wembley Stadium 👎🤯.

This ill-considered challenge was issued right after a tedious International Championship match between "Freshly Squeezed" Orange Cassidy and Blackpool Combat Club's Wheeler Yuta. The so-called "competition" involved a series of arm drags, stiff chops, forearms, and whatnot from both sides, all of which added zero value to the overall spectacle. The way Tony Khan's little minions, Jon Moxley and Claudio Castagnoli, blatantly interfered by glaring at Orange from ringside, is proof that AEW simply doesn't understand a single thing about the wrestling business 😡👺.

Auughh man! So unfair! The Chadster can't help but wonder why Eddie Kingston's challenge has been allowed to go on. The combination of this long-running feud between Kingston and the Blackpool Combat Club, along with the prospect of a Stadium Stampede match in a packed stadium, is obviously designed to disadvantage WWE 🙄🤷‍♂️. It's just so disrespectful to the wrestling business and everything WWE has ever done for it.

But here's where things took a dark turn. Following AEW Dynamite, after a splendid dinner of frozen pot pies (The Chadster's personal favorite 🥧), The Chadster and Keighleyanne found themselves on the couch, getting into what should have been a pleasant conversation about wrestling. But soon, very soon, Keighleyanne treaded onto a topic that put The Chadster's face into quite a frown! 😑🤬🗣️

Keighleyanne, typically engrossed in her smartphone where she's forever texting that guy Gary, had the nerve, THE NERVE, to suggest that the Stadium Stampede match scheduled for AEW All In might be a good tie-in with the AEW Fight Forever video game. A good tie-in?? With AEW's notoriously botched video game?? What in the wrestling universe was Keighleyanne thinking? 😲💔🎮

"The Chadster begs to differ, Keighleyanne," The Chadster said, trying to keep his voice calm and stifle the sudden violent craving for a White Claw seltzer. "This is just another madcap Tony Khan gimmick. It clearly illustrates the grave difference in sensibilities between true WWE fans and that tasteless AEW crowd." 🥤😱🎢

Keighleyanne rolled her eyes in that way she does when she's not ready to admit that The Chadster is right. And, oh, The Chadster could tell she was revving up for one of those lectures she's so fond of delivering instead of admitting that The Chadster's got a solid point. Predictable, Keighleyanne, very predictable. 👀🔄😏

Well, The Chadster wasn't going to let Tony Khan worm his way into Keighleyanne's mind too. Not on The Chadster's watch! So, The Chadster leaned in, ready to defend the sanctity and integrity of WWE's storytelling, and maybe even fight off another hallucination of Tony Khan smirking menacingly at him. 😠💪🔥

"Auugh man! So unfair!" The Chadster groaned. Of course, Keighleyanne wouldn't understand. She's too busy texting that guy Gary. But that's Tony Khan's fault too, isn't it? Because before AEW came along, Keighleyanne would text and talk to The Chadster. Right here, Keighleyanne, a first-hand casualty of Tony Khan's mismanagement of the wrestling business. 😢🚫🤳

Oh Tony Khan, you crafty billionaire. You've managed to turn even the innocence of a dinner conversation into a battlefield. But The Chadster isn't going to be fooled. The Chadster sees through your games and manipulations. And, fair warning, The Chadster is quite liking this fight. Bring it on! 😈🗣️💥

Sunday, August 27#AEWAllIn LIVE on PPV from @wembleystadium in London, UK

6pm BST/1pm ET/10am PT Orange Cassidy, Eddie Kingston, Lucha Bros & Best Friends

vs

BCC & 3 Mystery Partners? A Stadium Stampede of EPIC proportions takes place at the biggest event in wrestling history pic.twitter.com/dWUPVDjvzQ — All Elite Wrestling (@AEW) August 17, 2023 Show Full Tweet

In conclusion, this exploitation of the wrestling business by Tony Khan and his AEW cohorts has got to stop! 😡 And now they have the audacity to introduce the mystery of who will be the BCC's partners in the match as a cheap trick to boost ratings 😮‍💨🤮. The Chadster expects no less from Tony Khan, who's ironically promised major surprises in the past only to reveal things literally no one wanted 🤣🤷‍♂️. Only time will reveal what kind of nonsensical disaster awaits us at the Stadium Stampede match at All In! Until then, stay strong, dear readers, and let's continue calling out AEW for their atrocities 🙌 🎙️!

