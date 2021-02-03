Edge to Appear on NXT, Escalating WWE vs. AEW Ratings War

Howdy folks! The Chadster here. Yes, The Chadster is back. And yes, everything is fine. The Chadster knows that people have been a little worried about him since he got a little excited during last week's Wednesday Night ratings report. And look, The Chadster would like to apologize for letting his personal life get in the way of his sacred duty as a wrestling journalist to promote the product of WWE. The Chadster had a long talk with his beautiful wife Keighleyanne and we've decided to work everything out. But The Chadster's marital bliss pales in comparison in terms of importance to the success of WWE, which is why The Chadster is in a great mood today as he reports that Edge will appear on tonight's episode of NXT.

A press release on WWE.com has the details:

Edge heads to NXT tomorrow night! You think you know him, NXT? In the wake of a marathon Royal Rumble win, Edge is headed to the black-and-gold brand tomorrow night at 8/7 C on USA Network. The Rated-R Superstar announced his appearance on social media Tuesday evening, and the WWE Universe is already buzzing over the possibilities of his appearance. What will Edge have in store when he rolls in the Capitol Wrestling Center tomorrow night?

So it looks like The Chadster's fortunes are about to change as this appearance pretty much guarantees that NXT will win the ratings war this week. And what do you mean, "what if that doesn't happen?" It's guaranteed! But sure, hypothetically, if Dynamite for some reason still wins… The Chadster will try to control himself, okay. It'll be fine. See you tonight for the recap!