Elbows Up! Mike Myers, PM Mark Carney Have Message for Canada, Trump

Saturday Night Live icon Mike Myers and PM Mark Carney have a message for Canadians (and Donald Trump): "There will always be a Canada."

When he's not busy stopping by NBC's Saturday Night Live Season 50 to offer a pretty great impression of Elon Musk (more on that below), Mike Myers is doing his part as a proud Canadian to make sure POtuS Donald Trump knows that Canada isn't anyone's "51st state." Following up on his sending the "Never 51" message out to viewers during the wrap-up of his most recent SNL appearance, Myers appeared with Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney for a "CANADA STRONG" ad to let the people of Canada (and the world) know that Canada isn't going anywhere – no matter how much Trump huffs, puffs, and tries to be a tough guy. In the clip above, PM Carney runs Myers through a rapid-fire quiz to make sure that he's a real Canadian (the question about the seasons was our favorite). After Myers passes with flying colors, he asks PM Carney an important question – with Carney reassuring Myers and everyone watching: "There will always be a Canada."

SNL 50 Cold Open: Mike Myers Adds Some "Dr. Evil" to His Elon Musk

NBC's Saturday Night Live second show after its 50th-anniversary break saw Lady Gaga doing double duty as both host and musical guest – and it didn't waste time kicking things off by twisting the knife on a juicy political story from that week. The cold open addressed a report from The New York Times that "DOGE-bag" Musk (Myers) and U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio (Marcello Hernandez) got into it during a cabinet meeting fronted by POTUS Donald Trump (James Austin Johnson). After defending himself, Rubio tries to impress Trump by saying he's close to getting the U.S. back the Panama Canal, and that's when the Curb Your Enthusiasm music hits when Trump decides he wants Thailand instead. Trump decides it would be a good idea to get Musk and Rubio in the room together – with Myers doing a nice job of hitting his Musk impression with some bad software sounds (and even dropping in a "Dr. Evil" impression during Musk's internal monologue) and improving on his impression in just a single week. Here's a look at a clip of Myers, Hernandez, and Johnson in action during the cold open:

Trump tries to broker a truce between Musk and Rubio pic.twitter.com/k7DnHjXIei — Saturday Night Live – SNL (@nbcsnl) March 9, 2025 Show Full Tweet

