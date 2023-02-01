Elon Musk Protects Tweets: Was It Something Millions Said? Only a day into February & we already have Elon Musk stuff to talk about, like how "Captain Free Speech" has shifted to protected tweet mode.

We will readily admit that we've been distracted by about a billion other more important things since the new year kicked in. I mean, just look at that DC Studios slate that was dropped on Tuesday… right? But like most spoiled, unruly children, proud Twitter owner Elon Musk hasn't found a piece of metaphorical poop yet that he's not ready to throw to get everyone's attention. And because of the sweet, beautiful irony of it, it was just too good to pass up. Because the self-described "champion of free speech" has apparently found free speech to be a little too "free" to his liking. Maybe it had to do with folks pushing back on his peddling conspiracy doubts about the attempted murder of Paul Pelosi, retired Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi's husband. Maybe he finally realized that opening the Twitter floodgates to folks who were banned for a reason would have repercussions. Maybe it has to do with the Tesla board getting a little tired of the business burning while Musk fiddles with his Twitter toy. Whatever the reason could possibly be (and we're not saying we know, just so we keep the legal folks happy), we do know that Musk has gone into "Protected Tweet" mode. See for yourself… and then, in honor of DC Studios' big DCU news, we look back to that time Musk thought he was The Dark Knight.

Remember When Elon Musk Thought He Was Batman?

With the line, "Some nights…," Musk tweeted out an image near the end of the year of Batman atop a church, looking down on what we're assuming is Gotham. Because… you know. He's "The Dark Knight." And Twitter's Gotham. Get it? Good… because clearly, Musk doesn't.

Wow… where to begin on this one. While I will readily admit that it's been a while since I read comics, I know more than enough about Batman to know that he never thought that blowing open the doors of Arkham Asylum and letting his big bads run the streets of Gotham unchecked was a particularly smart idea. And while I understand that Bruce Wayne's origin story has been tweaked over the decades, I can't recall one where Batman asked the people of Gotham to hear the Joker out and that he had some legitimate point to make.

But who could we compare him to? Some folks are jumping to Lex Luthor, but that's an insult to Lex in a very obvious way. Lex would know how to make Twitter work. So he's off the table. Of course, there's Bane as a go-to option, but Bane's a better city planner (and chiropractor) than Musk is a social media head. had a better long-term agenda. So that's gone. And from the headline, it's pretty clear we believe he would fit in nicely with some of the Adam West-era villains. But to really get a better picture of who Musk would be in the DCU, we're going to have to grab a name that's usually associated with Superman, Mr. Mxyzptlk. An alternate-dimension trickster who causes problems for his own enjoyment, makes lives miserable, and can just "blip" away without suffering any consequences (leaving everyone else to clean up the mess).