Elsbeth S02E05 "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" Sneak Peeks; Holiday Ep Images

We have sneak peeks at CBS's Elsbeth S02E05: "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" and images for the holiday episode "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder."

Welcome back! With the second edition of our second season-long preview of CBS and Robert King and Michelle King's Carrie Preston, Carra Patterson, and Wendell Pierce-starring Elsbeth, we've got the most recent sneak peeks that were released for S02E05: "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" (added below with the official overview and images). Written by Sarah Beckett, directed by Ron Underwood, and guest-starring Pamela Adlon, this week's chapter finds Elsbeth (Preston) diving into the cutthroat culinary world after a kitchen staffer's death raises a whole lot of questions – with a number of them circling around a famed chef (Adlon). But that's not all! We have preview images for the season's holiday outing, S02E06: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder," all waiting for you below:

Elsbeth Season 2 Episodes 5 & 6 Previews

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 5: "Elsbeth Flips the Bird" – Elsbeth investigates the death of a devious kitchen staffer after he causes havoc in New York's hottest restaurant and enrages one of America's most revered chefs (Pamela Adlon). Written by Sarah Beckett and directed by Ron Underwood.

Elsbeth Season 2 Episode 6: "Gold, Frankincense, and Murder" – Celebrity Christmas curators Dirk and DeeDee Dashers (Vanessa Bayer) go from tinsel to tragedy after Dirk is killed in a freak accident and Elsbeth begins to suspect his wife is behind the murder. Meanwhile, Elsbeth gets a holiday surprise courtesy of Wagner and Kaya.

Produced by CBS Studios and executive-produced by Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, and Jonathan Tolins, the second season of The Good Wife and The Good Fight spinoff series sees Carrie Preston back as Elsbeth Tascioni, the astute but unconventional consent decree attorney working with the NYPD to catch New York's most well-heeled murderers utilizing her unique point of view. The second season of the critically acclaimed series brings new cases and challenges when mistakes of the past come back to haunt Elsbeth, her boss, Captain Wagner (Wendell Pierce), and detective-in-training Officer Kaya Blanke (Carra Patterson).

