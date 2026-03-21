Posted in: Netflix, TV | Tagged: Darren Star, Uncorked

Uncorked: Darren Star & David Schulner Set Up New Series for Netflix

Netflix is back in business with Darren Star for a new series, Uncorked, from Starr and David Schulner, about winemaking in Napa.

Article Summary Darren Star teams up with David Schulner for new Netflix drama Uncorked, set in Napa's winemaking world.

Uncorked follows a brilliant but flawed winemaker seeking redemption and a perfect 100-point vintage.

Executives and producers from Emily in Paris join the Uncorked team, promising high production value.

Netflix doubles down on Darren Star, expanding his hit-making run with this romance-filled vineyard series.

Netflix is getting back in business with Darren Star. The prolific creator already created Emily in Paris for the streamer, which just wrapped up its fifth season and has been renewed for a sixth. Now he will produce Uncorked, a new series focusing on winemaking in Napa. "Seeing audiences around the world fall in love with Emily in Paris has been a dream," Star says. "As Emily's story continues to inspire and unfold, I'm excited to continue my relationship with Netflix and explore a new world with Uncorked. We're diving straight into the legacy and romance of Napa Valley, where every great vintage has a unique story to tell."

Netflix Owes Darren Star A Jet Or Something

The new Netflix series' premise, according to TUDUM, is this: Uncorked delves into the life of a talented but self-destructive winemaker who returns to Napa for her second chance at love, legacy, and that elusive 100-point wine. (Not that she's constantly refreshing winespectator.com or anything.) This is a woman whose greatest passion is also her fatal flaw — a failing that usually begins before lunch on Tuesday. Star executive produces with David Schulner (New Amsterdam), Tony Hernandez (Emily In Paris, Free Bert), and Lilly Burns (Emily In Paris, Free Bert) of Counterpart Studios. Star and Schulner will co-showrun and handle the writing.

"Darren Star's storytelling has found an incredible home on Netflix, with global hits like Emily in Paris and Sex and the City becoming true cultural touchstones for our members," says Tracey Pakosta, Netflix Vice President of Comedy Series, US. "We're thrilled that Darren and David have partnered on this new series, which tells the story of romance and redemption set in the beautiful Napa Valley that we believe will connect with audiences around the world."

Not just his series created for the streamer: Star's other shows, like Sex and the City, Younger, and Uncoupled, have also amassed massive viewing hours. Adding to the library only makes sense.

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