Emmy No-Nom Ends Gina Carano/Mando Saga As Moved-On Nation Shrugs

In the interest of being truly professional opinionated journalists, BCTV likes to make sure that it follows through on news stories, especially when they have a (happy?) ending. So the last time we checked in on what was going on with The Mandalorian ex-cast member Gina Carano (aside from that Rangers of the New Republic matter which we'll address in a minute), we were wondering what the dealings were that went on behind the scenes that resulted in Carano's name being submitted "Best Supporting Actress." Considering how Carano and "The Mouse" parted ways, the move was a bit surprising. Was it a union issue? A contractual issue? Someone at Disney forgets and submitted a generic list? Whatever the season, "The Mouse" learned this week that they'll be spared the embarrassment of having to push her nomination because she didn't get nominated.

Instead, "Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series" nominations went to Gillian Anderson, The Crown; Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown; Emerald Fennell, The Crown; Ann Dowd, The Handmaid's Tale; Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid's Tale; Samira Wiley, The Handmaid's Tale; Madeline Brewer, The Handmaid's Tale; and Aunjanue Ellis, Lovecraft Country. But with the big-screen plans (with almost no details) that Carano and Ben Shapiro laid earlier this year, one would think that Carano's looking to bypass the Emmys for a shot at the Oscars. Or maybe a "Participation Ribbon" at The People's Choice Awards?

Back in May, an article in Variety noted Lucasfilm President Kathleen Kennedy's update on Rangers of the New Republic: "not currently in active development." Now while "not currently in active development" doesn't mean the project is dead especially since the narrative direction of the series was never officially confirmed. But speculation since the series was first announced was that Carano's Cara Dune would lead the series considering the character's new role as Marshall of the New Republic in Season 2 laid the groundwork for there to be something more.

Of course, that all changed when Carano was booted from Lucasfilm and Disney+'s "Star Wars" spinoff series after months of controversial social media posts continued enflaming the "Star Wars" universe- culminating in an Instagram Stories post where Carano supported the idea of comparing the "persecution" that she believes conservatives endure with Jewish people in Nazi Germany. Here's a look back at the image Carano posted that was apparently the final straw for the streaming service- one of the expressions of free thought Carano stated she wouldn't back down on if she was going to "stay true" to herself before taking it down (we made out thoughts know on all of this here, here, here, here, and here).

Fans online have offered Timothy Olyphant's Cobb Vanth and Katee Sackhoff's Bo-Katan Kryze as possible new leads, though nothing official from Lucasfilm or the streaming service has been released regarding the spinoff series' current status beyond the news in the Variety article.