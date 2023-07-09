Posted in: Sports, TV, YouTube | Tagged: disney, espn, Paul Finebaum

ESPN Layoffs "Worst Day in My 10 Years" at Sports Network: Finebaum

ESPN contributor Paul Finebaum shared his thought on last month's massive layoffs that saw 20 on-air personalities depart the network.

Just before July 1st hit, the news came down that approximately 20 ESPN on-air personalities were being cut as part of The Walt Disney Company's across-the-board series of layoffs & budget cuts as the company works towards $5.5B in overall cost savings. The list of those who were let go included David Pollack, Jalen Rose, Jordan Cornette, Suzy Kolber, Max Kellerman, Jeff Van Gundy, Keyshawn Johnson, Matt Hasselbeck, Chris Chelios, Steve Young, Rob Ninkovich, Neil Everett, Ashley Brewer, Joon Lee, LaPhonso Ellis, Todd McShay, and Jason Fitz. Since that time, we've heard from network A-lister Stephen A. Smith regarding the matter – and now, long-time ESPN contributor Paul Finebaum is sharing his thoughts.

"It's pretty tough, and I say that loving my job and loving the company. But it was the worst day in my 10 years at ESPN. I can't explain Bob's [Disney CEO Bob Iger] thinking. I think you have to trust his track record, but it doesn't really excuse the state of mind that a lot of us, if not all of us, were in," Finebaum shared while appearing on The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast (which you can check out below). "And I say, as an employee, nobody knew Friday. Especially those of us who were on the air whether we would be around at the end of the day. I'll spare you a lot of the things that have been said on Twitter and on social media because [ESPN] is a special place to work. But it can be cruel, and I think because most of the names were very well-known – far better than mine – there's a chirping out there, there's a lot of schadenfreude from, 'Hey, look what happened to him or to her,' but it still hurts."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!