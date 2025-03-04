Posted in: Sports, streaming, TV | Tagged: Around the Horn, espn

ESPN's Around the Horn Ending 23-Year Run with May 23rd Episode

After a nearly 23-year run, ESPN's Tony Reali-hosted Around the Horn will air its final episode on Friday, May 23rd, at 5 pm ET on ESPN.

We're not sure what's more shocking – that ESPN's Around the Horn has been around for nearly 23 years (debuting in November 2002) or that the sports discussion/debate show is ending its run on Friday, May 23rd, at 5 pm ET on ESPN – after more than 4000 episodes. Hosted by Tony Reali (who's been the show's ringmaster since 2004), the show features a rotating panel of sports experts who offer their thoughts on the hottest sports issues of the day – either gaining points or getting muted along the way. Over the course of the show's run, a number of famous names and familiar faces have taken their run at the points – including JA Adande, Kevin Blackistone, Tim Cowlishaw, Jemele Hill, Frank Isola, Bomani Jones, Mina Kimes, Jackie MacMullan, Woody Paige, Bill Plaschke, Bob Ryan, Ramona Shelburne, Sarah Spain, Pablo Torre, Clinton Yates, and many others. While additional updates on ESPN's weekday afternoon schedule will be announced at a later date, a 30-minute edition of SportsCenter will air on weekdays during the summer at that timeslot.

"'Around the Horn' has had a remarkable run of more than two decades. That kind of longevity in media is incredibly rare, and we look forward to celebrating the show's many accomplishments before the final sign-off in May," shared David Roberts, ESPN Executive Vice President, Executive Editor, Sports News and Entertainment. "Beyond Tony and the ensemble of on-air contributors, we are particularly grateful to the production team led by Erik Rydholm and Aaron Solomon, who have been instrumental in ATH's consistent success since the very beginning." ESPN's Around The Horn originates from the network's Seaport Studios in New York and is produced by Rydholm Projects from the ABC News Bureau in Washington, D.C. Erik Rydholm is executive producer, with Aaron Solomon serving as a senior coordinating producer.

