Euphoria Season 2 Official Trailer: Ali's Important Question for Rue

After a pair of specials last year that clued viewers in on how Rue (Emmy Award-winner Zendaya) and Jules (Hunter Schafer) spent their respective Christmas holidays while reflecting on their pasts, HBO's award-winning & critically-acclaimed series Euphoria is now less than three weeks away from returning for its second season. So now seemed as good of a time as any to release an official trailer for the season, and if you were expecting an intense new season then you will definitely not be disappointed by what you're about to see. Let's just say that the answer to the question Ali (Colman Domingo) asks Rue in the following preview looks to be at the heart of Rue's plans for a new start.

Now here's a look at the official trailer for the second season, with HBO's Euphoria returning on Sunday, January 9, 2022:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 OFFICIAL TRAILER | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JdwZwrs8Qt0)

Now here's a look back at the official teaser and logline for the series 2022 return:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: EUPHORIA | SEASON 2 | OFFICIAL TEASE | HBO (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RPz_XktsEFE)

EUPHORIA: Amidst the intertwining lives in the town of East Highland, 17-year-old Rue (Zendaya) must find hope while balancing the pressures of love, loss, and addiction.

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.