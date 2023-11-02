Posted in: HBO, Max, Preview, TV | Tagged: euphoria, HBO, max, season 3, zendaya

Euphoria Season 3: Zendaya-Starring Series Confirmed for 2025 Return

HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys confirmed that Season 3 of HBO's Zendaya-starring Euphoria will premiere sometime in 2025.

It was back in August when series creator Sam Levinson dropped a few hints at what viewers can expect from the third season of the Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria. But HBO & Max CEO and Chairman Casey Bloys had the most important update on the series so far – and it's going to require a little more patience on the part of viewers. During a press event from earlier today, Bloys presented a "sizzle reel" of upcoming projects to the media in attendance – with the third season of Euphoria included under the banner "Coming in 2025" – along with The Last of Us Season 2, The White Lotus Season 3, and "It" prequel series Welcome to Derry.

During a wide-ranging interview from May of this year, HBO's head of drama Francesca Orsi explained that the combination of Levinson's work on the upcoming HBO series The Idol, Zendaya's increasingly busy career schedule, and the WGA/AMPTP writers' strike (this was prior to the SAG-AFTRA strike) had stalled the third season. "'Euphoria' is one of those that we had begun writing in tandem with post-production on [The] 'Idol,' but at this point, we don't have countless scripts. We can't start shooting, so the delivery of that show — ideally in 2025 — will be determined on when we can pick back up with Sam, who at this point is all pencils down and just finishing posts on 'Idol.'" Now here's a look back at the tweet from the HBO series' official account from August 2022 (almost a lifetime ago, it feels at this point), confirming that Zendaya will be spending some time behind the camera during the upcoming season:

"Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," shared Orsi in a statement when the news of a third season was first announced. Now here's a look back at the second season trailer:

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya were Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin from HOT.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!