Euphoria: Why Lil Nas X Had to Turn Down a Role in HBO Series

Recent conversations and interviews with the hit rapper and singer-songwriter, Lil Nas X, highlight an interesting decision the artist made in an effort to work more on his music. Lil Nas X revealed that he turned down a major role on the HBO series Euphoria a while back for good reasons. The artist made it clear he wasn't ready to take on a role like that but would want to explore acting in the future. Working on his music and the album became a critical point for Lil Nas X so any attempts at acing would have to wait and be at the right moment.

Big moments were headed his way after coming out as gay during 2019 Pride and the proceeding release of singles like "Montero" and the subsequent music video that now has over 321 million views within the four months since its' release. Recently, the focus has shifted to his most recent music video release for "Industry Baby" featuring Jack Harlow. But while it would be amazing to see a future with Lil Nas X's acting skills on display, especially in something like Euphoria, we'll accept some amazing music and progress in the industry in the meantime.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Lil Nas X, Jack Harlow – INDUSTRY BABY (Official Video) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UTHLKHL_whs)

Following a group of high school students as they navigate love and friendships in a world of drugs, sex, trauma and social media, the series will be executive produced by Drake, along with manager Future the Prince. The ensemble cast includes: actor and singer Zendaya, Maude Apatow (Girls), Angus Cloud, Eric Dane, Alexa Demie, Jacob Elordi, Barbie Ferreira, Nika King, Storm Reid, Hunter Schafer, Algee Smith and Sydney Sweeney (Sharp Objects). Euphoria is an American adaptation of an Israeli show of the same name, and all episodes are written by Sam Levinson (Assassination Nation), who also serves as executive producer. The series will be produced in partnership with A24 (Lady Bird, Random Acts of Flyness, 2 Dope Queens, Pod Save America) and includes executive producers Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Tmira Yardeni, Mirit Toovi, Yoram Mokadi and Gary Lennon. Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, who created the Israeli series, are also set to executive produce.

