Euphoria: Zendaya & Hunter Schafer Series Earns HBO S03 Green Light

When you look at how the show's been crushing it when it comes to setting ratings & demo records for HBO and HBO Max, we have what may be the second least surprising but still-exciting renewal news of the week (followed by Paramount Network's Yellowstone Season 5). On Friday, the cable giant announced that series creator Sam Levinson's Emmy Award-winning, Zendaya (Spider-Man: No Way Home) & Hunter Schafer-starring Euphoria would be returning for a third season. "Sam, Zendaya, and the entire cast and crew of 'Euphoria' have taken Season 2 to extraordinary heights, challenging narrative convention and form, while maintaining its heart. We couldn't be more honored to work with this gifted, wildly talented team or more excited to continue our journey with them into Season 3," said Francesca Orsi, Executive Vice President, HBO Programming, in a statement when the news was first announced. The series is set to wrap up its second season on Sunday, February 27 (with no word yet on when production on the third season would begin).

Now here's a look at an official look ahead at what's to come with the second season of HBO's Euphoria:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: euphoria | season two – in the weeks ahead | hbo (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8A3mveYm1NE)

Returning for the second season of Euphoria to join Zendaya are Hunter Schafer, Eric Dane, Angus Cloud, Jacob Elordi, Algee Smith, Sydney Sweeney, Alexa Demie, Barbie Ferreira, Maude Apatow, Javon Walton, Dominic Fike, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams. Created and written by executive producer Levinson, the award-winning HBO series also has Ravi Nandan, Kevin Turen, Will Greenfield, Drake, Adel "Future" Nur, Zendaya, Hadas Mozes Lichtenstein, Ron Leshem, and Daphna Levin executive producing. Kenneth Yu is set to produce, with Ashley Levinson, Harrison Kreiss & Julio Perez set as co-producers. Produced in partnership with A24 and based on the Israeli series of the same name, which was created by Ron Leshem and Daphna Levin, from HOT.