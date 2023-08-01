Posted in: HBO, Max, streaming, TV | Tagged: Angus Cloud, euphoria, HBO, max, zendaya

Euphoria: Zendaya Posts on Passing of "Brother" & Co-Star Angus Cloud

Taking to social media, Euphoria star Zendaya shared her thoughts & feelings on the passing of her "brother" and co-star, Angus Cloud.

A day after the news hit that actor Angus Cloud – best known for his role on HBO's Euphoria as drug dealer Fezco "Fez" O'Neill – had passed away at age 25, Zendaya is paying tribute to her "brother" and co-star. "For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment," she wrote in a post that went live on Tuesday. Over the course of two seasons, Zendaya's Rue and Cloud's Fez would find their lives intertwined as they grappled with their respective addictions. In real life, the two previously attended the Oakland School of the Arts.

"Words are not enough to describe the infinite beauty that is Angus (Conor). I'm so grateful I got the chance to know him in this life, to call him a brother, to see his warm kind eyes and bright smile, or hear his infectious cackle of a laugh (I'm smiling now just thinking of it) I know people use this expression often when talking about folks they love…'they could light up any room they entered,' but boy let me tell you, he was the best at it. I'd like to remember him that way. For all of the boundless light, love, and joy he always managed to give us. I'll cherish every moment," Zendaya wrote in an Instagram post that included an image of Cloud. "My heart is with his mother and family at this time, and please be kind and patient, as grief looks different for everyone." Here's a look at the post:

"It is with the heaviest heart that we had to say goodbye to an incredible human today," read the statement from Cloud's family. "As an artist, a friend, a brother, and a son, Angus was special to all of us in so many ways. Last week he buried his father and intensely struggled with this loss. The only comfort we have is knowing Angus is now reunited with his dad, who was his best friend. Angus was open about his battle with mental health, and we hope that his passing can be a reminder to others that they are not alone and should not fight this on their own in silence. We hope the world remembers him for his humor, laughter, and love for everyone. We ask for privacy at this time as we are still processing this devastating loss." Along with the main character role during the first two seasons of the award-winning HBO series, Cloud also appears in 2021's North Hollywood and 2023's The Line (and was set to join directors Matt Bettinelli-Olpin & Tyler Gillett (Scream 6) on their upcoming Universal horror movie opposite Melissa Berrera).

