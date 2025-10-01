Posted in: CBS, Paramount+, TV | Tagged: everybody loves raymond

Everybody Loves Raymond Cast to Reunite for 30th Anniversary Special

Everybody Loves Raymond's Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, Brad Garrett, and others will reunite for a 30th anniversary special on Paramount+.

While Everybody Loves Raymond stars Ray Romano, Patricia Heaton, and Brad Garrett scoffed at any attempts at a revival, the stars are doing the next best thing and reuniting, following in the footsteps of another beloved '90s sitcom cast to reunite for a streamer like NBC's Friends on HBO Max. Paramount announced an epic reunion of Thanksgiving proportions as the surviving cast of the Phil Rosenthal-created sitcom is slated for November 24th to air on CBS and stream simultaneously on Paramount+ for a 90-minute 30th anniversary special. The trio will be joined by Monica Horan, Madylin Sweeten, and Sullivan Sweeten.

Everybody Loves Raymond: 30th Anniversary Reunion Looks Back at Beloved Sitcom

The 15-time Emmy Award-winning series follows Ray Barone, a successful sports writer and family man, who deals with a resentful brother (Garrett), and meddling parents (Doris Roberts and Peter Boyle) who happen to live across the street. Garrett played Robert Barone. Heaton played wife, Debra; Roberts and Boyle played Marie and Frank Barone. Horan played Amy MacDougall, Robert's second wife. Madylin Sweetin played Ally Barone, the daughter of Ray and Debra. Her siblings and twins, Sullivan and Sawyer Sweeten, played Ray and Debra's sons Michael and Geoffrey Barone, respectively. The show's success also spawned a successful spinoff in CBS's The King of Queens, which starred Kevin James.

Since Everybody Loves Raymond's nine-season run from 1996 to 2005, Roberts, Boyle, and Sawyer Sweeten have passed, which was a primary reason why there isn't any interest in a revival. The special will feature never-before-seen outages and commentary from the cast and the family dynamic they brought on screen. It will also include tributes to Roberts and Boyle, and how they became fan favorites and the emotional anchors of the series. The Raymond reunion will be produced by Fulwell Entertainment, which is also behind the Friends reunion on HBO Max. Executive producers are Romano, Rosenthal, Rory Rosegarten, Eddy Yablans, Gabe Turner, Emma Conway, and Eric Pankowski for Fulwell Entertainment. The series is available to stream on Paramount+.

