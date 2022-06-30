Evil Season 3 E04 Preview Images: Heading Down a Highway to Hell?

Welcome back to our weekly preview of what lies ahead with the third season of Paramount+'s Katja Herbers, Mike Colter, Aasif Mandvi & Michael Emerson-starring Evil, as we go from sex demons to… road demons?! That might just be the case when the team is faced with a truck driver whose wife is convinced he's possessed. But is it the truck driver who's possessed… or the road he traveled? Here's a look at the pretty impressive image gallery, followed by an overview and some extra "goodies."

Evil Season 3 Episode 4 "The Demon of The Road": The team encounters a truck driver whose wife thinks he is possessed and explores the possibility of a demon haunting the highway. Written by Dewayne Darian Jones and directed by Peter Sollett.

In this look behind the scenes of "The Demon Of Sex," series creators & EP Robert King & Michelle King and the creative team provide insight into the creation of the series' hilariously terrifying new Sex Demon. Plus, Mandvi discusses Ben's crisis of scientific faith.

In the following featurette, the cast & creators of Paramount+'s Evil provide a deep dive into the third season. Herbers and Colter discuss where their characters go from the passionate events of the premiere, and Mandvi elaborates on Ben's wavering faith in science. Plus, Emerson (Leland Townsend), Christine Lahti (Sheryl Luria), Andrea Martin (Sister Andrea), Kurt Fuller (Dr. Boggs), and Creators/Executive Producers Robert King and Michelle King share more about what's to come:

EVIL is a psychological mystery that examines the origins of evil along the dividing line between science and religion. The series focuses on a skeptical female psychologist who joins a priest-in-training and a contractor as they investigate the Church's backlog of unexplained mysteries, including supposed miracles, demonic possessions and hauntings. Their job is to assess if there is a logical explanation or if something truly supernatural is at work. Season three of EVIL begins moments after the end of season two: when a newly ordained David and Kristen kiss. In season three, the two not only have to navigate this fraught new reality, but contend with David's involvement with "the entity," an espionage unit within the Catholic church. Meanwhile, Ben finds his brain breaking from their unsolved cases and turns to his sister for help.

Paramount+'s Evil Season 3 stars Katja Herbers as Kristen Bouchard, Mike Colter as David Acosta, Aasif Mandvi as Ben Shakir, Michael Emerson as Leland Townsend, Christine Lahti as Sheryl Luria, Kurt Fuller as Dr. Boggs, Andrea Martin as Sister Andrea, Brooklyn Shuck as Lynn Bouchard, Skylar Gray as Lila Bouchard, Maddy Crocco as Lexis Bouchard, and Dalya Knapp as Laura Bouchard. CBS Studios produces the streaming series in association with King Size Productions. Robert King, Michelle King, Liz Glotzer, Rockne S. O'Bannon, and Nelson McCormick serve as executive producers. Paramount Global Content Distribution distributes the series internationally.