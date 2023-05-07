Evil Season 4 Filming Picketed by WGA; Production Wraps Early But Why? There are conflicting reports on why Paramount+'s Evil Season 4 production wrapped early as filming faced WGA picketing this week.

As the WGA strike is in full force, industry writers and supporters have taken to sets to picket filming locations, among them include the Paramount+ supernatural drama Evil, which is in the middle of filming season four in Brooklyn, New York. Deadline Hollywood reported from a source that the CBS Studios series wrapped production on the fourth season early due to an actor on the series needing to attend to a personal family matter, affecting their availability to complete the scenes.

Production Wraps Early for Evil Season 4: Two Sides

"Evil has met its match," veteran showrunner (and strike captain) Warren Leight wrote on social media. "Studio waited, hoping they'd leave because they didn't want the headline that 3 guys walking for six hours shut the show down. But that's what happened." A source in Deadline's report claims, "Three WGA members and a few allies are still walking the line in front of Brooklyn Stages in Greenpoint, Brooklyn, where 'Evil' is supposed to be filming, and workers from IATSE are still refusing to cross the picket line."

Created by Robert and Michelle King, Evil stars Mike Colter, Katie Herbers, Aasif Mandvi, Michael Emerson, Christine Lahti, Kurt Fuller, Andrea Martin, Brooklyn Shuck, Skylar Gray, Maddy Crocco, and Dalya Knapp. The series follows a trio, Kristen (Herbers), David (Colter), and Ben (Mandvi), hired by the Catholic Church to investigate a series of supernatural events to verify their authenticity. Working to undermine them is Leland (Emerson), who's part of a group trying to instill chaos, and working with him is Kristen's mother, Sheryl (Lathi). Kristen and Ben are the skeptics in the group, while David is the priest-in-training. During season three, Kristen is trying to investigate the whereabouts of her egg she didn't consent to be taken. By the season finale, she discovers another woman is pregnant from it, with Leland as the father. Meanwhile, Kristen's husband Andy (Patrick Brammall) is a changed man, following his experience being kidnapped by Sheryl and Leland.