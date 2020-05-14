Fanboy Wrampage: Michael Elgin Works Himself Into Shoot on Twitter

Impact Wrestling star Michael Elgin took to Twitter on Thursday to unleash a torrent of tweets blasting wrestlers he feels don't put in the work to attain a physique worthy of the sport of professional wrestling. Then, after receiving a negative reaction to the tweets, Elgin said that the tweets were in character and unleashed yet another torrent of tweets blasting people for taking his tweets seriously. In other words, as the saying goes, Elgin worked himself so hard he worked himself into a shoot, brother.

Elgin starting things off Wednesday night, tweeting, "I legit don't like wrestling anymore. Everyone is so soft. Everyone lets outsiders or "fans" dictate how we should be. I'm just staying off here, so-called wrestlers have turned to nothing but a mockery of how people and wrestling should be. I don't like hating my profession." When fans reacted, Elgin responded, "Awe, that hurt your feelings? This is why people are so soft. When I was fat, and someone's body shamed' me. I got my ass in the gym and ate right. But when a wrestler can antagonize another wrestler without a 3rd wrestler bitching? Wrestling sucks."

"I don't have good genetics," Elgin continued. "I outworked them. I dieted and pushed harder than anyone else was willing to. I still have a long way to go. But I'm working at it everyday. So don't give me the genetics thing. Hard work/diet/motivation does wonders. And the problem is when a wrestler." He added, "I know some people are going to see thes tweets and get upset. And honestly that's fine. It's great to have a variety of body types, shapes and sizes. But then the majority should be the outliers. It's tough. But even besides that, I just want people to put in the work."

"No matter what size you are, or how you look," Elgin concluded, "you should focus on every aspect of what we do. Part of that aspect is the gym. It is watch what you eat. We've got away from that on a grand scale." But that was far from the end of it, and in fact comprises only a sampling of the tweets Elgin unleashed in his first tirade.

The next day, Elgin returned to Twitter with a new narrative, tweeting, at a breakneck pace so fast it was riddled with typos, or emotion as the case may be. "I tried to prove a point yesterday and it did exactly that. So let's get to what reslly is happening. A screenshot of my tweet was passed around so gutless people could talk out without me being able to interact. Some wrestlers subtweeted saying people who don't like or complain."

Elgin said he knew what was going to happen before it happened, even though he is still apparently mad about, continuing in a long thread where the tweets bled into each other, "About today's wrestling should QUIT. Which is exactly what I knew would happen. Which is part of the reason I tweeted that. It proves how wrestlers have become. But I'll get back to that, because the main thing that people thought I was saying is we should give fans what they want. I put "fans" for a reason. The qoutations are referring to the select few (saying that because there are many wrestling fans who are exact opposite) that just want to tear everything down. They want to be disrespectful use talents real names when referring to them. Think know all the ins and outs and just are never pleased. I personally enjoy interested with fans, I ask Impact to be a part of the activities we do with fans because I know when I was a fan those things reslly meant something to me. I enjoy being able to use social media to interact with fans, and hear what they like and dislike. A fans likes/dislikes should be important for us as wrestlers to see what needs to be done."

"So if someone says "fans" it's not referring to the regular fans, just the asshat ones which I have explained. I love that fans will support us through and through. They make wrestling work and for those fans ok forever be grateful. Now the wrestler part. It's funny who took offense to that. It just shows the character I'm talking about. I'm not saying that the change is wrestling is bad, I'm saying some of the aspects are not good. If the goal is to make it, why not give everything you got? I'm sure there is more people like this, but ones who haven't hit the big promotions yet. It are working tirelessly to get there I applaud them. The people who don't put in the work but bitch about the people who do or have is the problem. There was a mentality when I started. And that mentality I feel has gone. It's a shame, because it made people work harder. Now I see too many people making a mockery of too many aspects of what I love. Wrestling. I'm passionate about wrestling because I've given my life to it. I've been married 7 years, my son Jax is 4 and I've been with wrestling for 17 years. That means something. So wanting something I love to be taken serious. To be treated with the respect it deserves is something I want to change."

"That change only comes if "WE" all band together," the thread continued. "Fans and wrestlers alike. I know when people say they don't like todays wrestling the names that go through people's heads. It's not that. Joey Ryan, I love his gimmick. He's worked very hard to get it over and have it mean something. He put in the work. Young bucks, hands down the best Tag team out there. They put in the work. Kenny omega is my all time fav opponent, one of the best I've ever seen. I've been beside him as he put in the work. Joey Janela is a single handed hype machine. I love to see it, he put in the work! I referred to these 4 because I've seen the "old heads" give them shit. They're great. What I'm saying is you can't get to where they're at if you don't work. But too many people want to be there without putting in the work. That is where the issue is because those are the wrestlers who need the change of mentality. But everyone wants to try and spread a false narrative. The fans that are fans know, and they know that we as wrestlers appreciate you. The other "fans" I referred to. Well, you're a blemish."

After finishing the second rant, Elgin went about replying to more fans. He also quoted his original tweet from the day before and wrote, "This was a test, I have a long thread of what I really think. But 100% of you're a wrestler and this offended you, sent it in your group texts (I know cuz ppl tell me) then maybe you are soft?" Elgin gloated about making headlines with the tweets, writing, "Haha, the world. Everyone is trying to dissect it. Posting it as news on websites. It's actually easy to work people up. But truth is, this pandemic will prove my point. Those with the mentality that's needed will come back in shape and better then when the left. Then the others."

"Everyone took it wrong," Elgin wrote. "And I'm not shocked, anything that someone can tear down or mock they jump on it without ever understanding. No not everyone should be Vader. But they should have the mindset and attitude to work and improve. We're all off 3 months. Who comes out better?" He continued, "And as usual, people are butthurt and trying to dissect it. For those, well I'm likely referring to them. The ones who saw shook there head and continued with their life. Well they get it, and have the mentality i'm speaking of."

So who got worked? Was it the fans? Was it other wrestlers? Was it the media? Was it Michael Elgin? At this point, we're going to assume the answer is all of the above.

