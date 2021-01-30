Farzar: Paradise P.D. Pair Sign Netflix Deal; New Series Announced

Netflix has found the perfect partnership in an animation duo, Roger Black and Waco O'Guin, co-creators of Paradise P.D., for a new series coming soon to the streaming platform. Bento Box, the studio behind production for shows like The Great North and Bob's Burgers, will be working on the upcoming series, Farzar. The show will be a sci-fi comedy that follows the main character of Prince Fichael and his crew as they attempt to navigate other worlds after they need to leave their human city behind. The recognizable style of animation and comedic dialogue is what makes the team valuable to the head of Netflix adult animation, Mike Moon. The other Netflix series, Paradise P.D., had Black and O'Guin as showrunners, creators, and writers. That show appears to be doing well with the third season coming soon for streaming on the platform.

The genre of adult animation Farzar appears to be heading towards could be close to the sci-fi comedy ways of Rick and Morty. Hopefully, this one will be unique in its' own way compared to previous and current shows that revolve around similar circumstances and episode plots. For now, Netflix has put in an order for a 10-episode streaming premiere of the series. Black and O'Guin have enjoyed working with Netflix in the past and seem to be excited to call it home for Farzar and any future adult animated shows in the future. The duo worked before on a favorite show, Brickleberry, that was on Comedy Central, having worked alongside Daniel Tosh and even starred in the series they helped create. Farzar has the potential to become a success for Netflix based on the talent they've brought on board. Let us know in the comments if you're interested in this upcoming series!