Fear the Walking Dead Cast Spins Truly Twisted Tale of the Apocalypse

With less than a day to go until the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead finds its way onto AMC+, viewers have been waiting patiently (not so much on this end) to find out what's been going on with Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey), Teddy (John Glover), and his "The End is the Beginning" folks since she was captured. Add Dakota (Zoe Colletti) into the mix and the promise of more surprises to come, and we can't shake this feeling that "Mother" will be yet another game-changer in a season chock full of them. So to help put Fear TWD fans' minds at ease for approximately 2 minutes and 54 seconds, the cast has put together "Once Upon a Time in the Apocalypse: A 'Fear the Walking Dead' Story" that was written by the cast- one sentence at a time.

So sit back, relax, and enjoy a little tale from the cast of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead– trust us, it definitely doesn't go in any kind of direction we could've imagined. In fact, it left us a little concerned over just how hard they've been working on the series. Maybe a little too hard? See for yourselves…

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Once Upon a Time in the Apocalypse: A FTWD Story Written by The Cast (one sentence at a time) (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fp8IUcNgeYE)

Now here's a preview of what lies ahead for Alicia and our heroes via an official teaser showcasing a surprise reunion and an episode overview, followed by a sneak preview showing some of Teddy's methods to "win over" Alicia:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Dakota & Alicia's Reunion | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 614 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EgKKgZnbuI8)

The Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 14 "Mother": Alicia is held prisoner by Teddy; there, she reunites with old friends and must confront her past if she hopes to move on and escape.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Are You Ready to Accept His Word?' Sneak Peek Ep. 614 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zOvkfV4P7Nw&t=5s)

In the following featurette, the cast and creative team discuss "J.D." and the implications from it moving forward for both the characters as well as the season's overall narrative:

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.