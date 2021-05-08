Fear the Walking Dead Fans React to The Holding; Season 6 E12 Preview

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead shifts this week's focus onto Morgan (Lennie James) and Grace (Karen David) as Morgan looks to keep them alive as Riley (Nick Stahl) and "The End is the Beginning" folks look to finish what others couldn't and Grace wakes up in a dream-state future. But Skybound isn't quite done with last week's "The Holding"- where Al (Maggie Grace), Luciana (Danay García), Wes (Colby Hollman), and Alicia (Alycia Debnam-Carey) infiltrated Teddy's (John Glover) underground cult. In fact, they're sharing a look at how a number of fans reacted to the jaw-droppers that rained down during the episode. From Wes's heartbreaking reunion with his brother and the group knowing more about Morgan than they should to how CRM factors into the equation and Alicia's fate at Teddy's hands- there was a ton of ground to cover.

Now here's a look at some of the best reaction videos for "The Holding"- with special thanks to Alanda Parker, Big Bro & Lil Sis Reacts, Billy Maier, BIZZYBRON, Fandom Spotlite, GroupofGamersInc94, Kate O'Shaughnessy, Katia Salazar, Liam Duke, MamaDeadHead, Mischief Maker, Nick Grimes, NocBro Nation, PW Hustle, Sesskasays, SoraMiyano, STG TV, The Book Geek, The Underdog MR Williams, and Zombie Chick:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Fans React to Fear The Walking Dead 6×11: "The Holding" (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uscxLaXPNFU)

Here's a look at the opening minutes to this weekend's episode- with AMC's Fear the Walking Dead returning Sunday night:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'In Dreams' | Fear the Walking Dead Ep. 612 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KyoDDbMXQjo)

In the following behind-the-scenes clip, David discusses the challenges Grace is facing in-between preview scenes for this weekend's chapter. Following the episode overview, we have a sneak preview that shows a future that Grace wakes up to and finds herself living in… one with a very white-haired Morgan and Dr. Dorie (Jenna Elfman):

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Karen David on Grace's New Challenges | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 612 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XAsDdJxUOjg)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 12 "In Dreams": Grace wakes up with her memory blurred and sees what her world's become years later.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'Grace's Friends' Sneak Peek Ep. 612 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XCZDE3Mn3Uk)

As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of season six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast this season.