Fear the Walking Dead: Garret Dillahunt Liked John Dorie, Hated Heat

Garret Dillahunt is one of the most versatile actors in Hollywood, amassing nearly 30 years of experience in film and television. He's appeared in some of the biggest & most influential shows, including The X-Files, the "CSI" franchise, Deadwood, the Law & Order franchise, The 4400, ER, Damages, Terminator: The Sarah Connor Chronicles, Burn Notice, Raising Hope, The Mindy Project, and The Gifted. While promoting the Michael Bay action-thriller Ambulance, Dillahunt spoke to Bleeding Cool about arguably one of his biggest roles to date in AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, playing former police officer-turned-sharpshooter John Dorie, Jr., making his debut in the season four premiere "What's Your Story", appearing in 41 episodes before departing tragically during the sixth season.

"I liked playing John Dorie. It was just the right amount of time for me and I'm glad that character exists," Dillahunt said. "I'm glad I got to learn how to quick draw with some experts. We got to ride horses to rivers and do a lot of fun things. I love all the people on that show and I miss them. I'm happy they let me go and I got to do some things that had been on my back burner for a while. I never would have gotten to do it if they hadn't given me that gift of freedom. So I wish them well, but they can have that heat. They can have those summer shoots with five layers of clothes. You can have it all go."

When we initially find John, he lived in a cabin to isolate himself from society after shooting a criminal. He was married to June aka Laura (Jenna Elfman) before she left him. He ends up meeting Morgan (Lennie James) and joining his group, becoming a council member in the town of Lawton before his departure. He met his tragic end at the hands of Dakota (Zoe Colletti), who was the killer John was hunting in Lawton. She does get her comeuppance as his father John Dorie Sr. (Keith Carradine) kills her following her turn into a walker. Dillahunt's film Ambulance is available on digital, 4k Ultra HD, and Blu-ray.