With about forty-eight hours to go until the sixth season finale of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead premieres on the cable network, viewers are no longer preparing for an "epic showdown" between Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and "The End is the Beginning" folks and Morgan's (Lennie James) forces. That ship sailed last week when they nearly stopped the missile launch. Problem is, it only takes one- in this case, a missile with ten warheads about to break back into the Earth's atmosphere and destroy anyone or anything in its path. So now it's about the survivors and how they spend their remaining time- to seek shelter, settle old scores, or resign themselves to what they feel is inevitable. It's for those very reasons that I'm asking AMC and the folks over at Fear TWD to consider hotline numbers or general mental health contact info at the beginning and end of the episode. Because as you're about to see from the opening minutes, this episode could prove a trigger for many because the situations between characters as well as decisions some make in the face of everything ending will hit in ways many won't see coming.

Here's your look at the opening minutes to this weekend's season finale, hitting AMC on Sunday night- as Rachel (Brigitte Kali Canales) and her baby decide their next move after Morgan delivers the shocking and sobering news:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Opening Minutes of 'The Beginning' Season 6 Finale | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6uwpf_OHE2w)

Here's a look back at the season finale teaser, along with a brief episode overview of "The Beginning." Following that, we have a sneak preview of some potential hope in the form of a voice offering Daniel (Ruben Blades) coordinates to a location that could save them- a voice that Daniel finds familiar but can't quite place. Could it be Al (Maggie Grace), who made contact with CRM and facilitated a rescue? Could it be a new player to the series who will factor in during the seventh season? Or is someone from the show's past about to make their return?

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: A Second Apocalypse | Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 Finale Teaser (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ob_0wVHCBb4)

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6, Episode 16 "The Beginning": Everyone desperately scrambles to live out the coming destruction on their own terms.

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'I Heard a Voice' Season 6 Finale Sneak Peek | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=M_XQcQ9LMfw)

In the following clip, the cast and creative team take viewers behind the scenes of how the submarine set came to life and what it was like filming within some close quarters:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: (SPOILERS) Making of the Submarine: Inside Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cHUra5kkIls)

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

