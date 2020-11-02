Fear the Walking Dead Preview: Dwight & Sherry's Plan Has Problems

After another strong episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead that found Dorie (Garret Dillahunt) playing gumshoe, another couple reunited, and Morgan (Lennie James) learns the hard way (though not as hard as the spraypaint twins) that the key around his neck is suddenly the "hot new accessory" to have- with people willing to literally kill to have it. But since there's no rest for the wicked, you'll just have to put all of that on pause because we already have a look at next Sunday's episode.

For fans of Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Sherry (Christine Evangelista), this looks to be the episode for you- but there's a catch. While the newly-reunited dynamic duo is looking to bring the pain to Virginia (Colby Minifie), Al (Maggie Grace) and Morgan are seeing some serious long-term and short-terms holes in their plans. We're talking holes that could get people killed- for example, not knowing what it takes to take out an armored S.W.A.T. truck. And that's where Al comes in…

Here's an early look at a sneak preview and mini-trailer for the next episode of Fear the Walking Dead, "Honey":

Fear the Walking Dead season 6, episode 5 "Honey": Dwight and Sherry want to take down Ginny, but Morgan stands in their way. Written by Ashley Cardiff.

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.