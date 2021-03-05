Fear the Walking Dead S06 Teaser Brings Fight to Morgan's Front Door

Well, that didn't take long. Only hours after we reported that Colby Hollman (Wes) and Garret Dillahunt (John Dorie) posted that filming on the sixth season of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead had wrapped, viewers were given a new look at what they can expect. And what they can expect is action- and a ton of it. After a series return that saw Morgan (Lennie James) "reborn" and gathering forces to take the fight to Virginia (Colby Minifie) to build a new settlement, Virginia isn't interested in waiting around anymore. So Morgan and his team are going to need to "Get Ready" because from the looks of the teaser below? Strand's (Colman Domingo) ready to bring Virginia's "law" to their front door.

Here's a look at the newest teaser for AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, with the second half of the sixth season set to return on Sunday, April 11:

When the series returns, viewers should expect some new faces (some seen in previous previews) played by John Glover (The Good Wife, Smallville), Nick Stahl (Carnivale, Sin City), and Keith Carradine (Fargo, Deadwood). In addition, Aisha Tyler (Director: Criminal Minds, Roswell NM, Axis) will be helming the season's 13th episode.

Fear the Walking Dead Season 6B: As Morgan's (Lennie James) bid to free the remaining members of the group becomes bolder, Virginia (Colby Minifie) grows increasingly desperate to find her sister and protect the settlements from forces working inside and outside her walls. The second half of Season Six reveals the impact of what living under Virginia's control has done to each person in this group, who once saw themselves as a family. New alliances will be formed, relationships will be destroyed, and loyalties forever changed. When everyone is forced to take sides, they discover the meaning of, "The End is the Beginning."'

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star.