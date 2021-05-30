Fear the Walking Dead Season 6 E15 Preview; Skidmark's 'Nip Addiction

With AMC's Fear the Walking Dead taking the weekend off, the anticipation for the next episode "USS Pennsylvania" is at about a Spinal Tap-loving 11- and it's pretty clear why. With only two episodes to go, we're heading to a literal apocalyptic confrontation between Morgan (Lennie James) and our heroes and Teddy (John Glover), Riley (Nick Stahl), and his "The End is the Beginning" folks for the fate of the world. So with so much on the line and still a week to go, the fine folks over at Fear TWD are offering a little something to lighten the mood.

With Chris Hardwick offering a special introduction, viewers are taken "Behind the Meowsic" to learn what the cast thinks about working with their breakout star, Skidmark. And if you think everything was just big laughs and back scratches, just wait until you see the shocking revelation about a certain feline's 'nip addiction. Following that, things get deadly serious as Hardwick intros a sneak preview for the season's penultimate episode.

Now here's a look at the previously-released official preview images for the next episode of AMC's Fear the Walking Dead, "USS Pennsylvania":

In the following teaser, Domingo explains the importance of the communities coming together to be the "superheroes" they need to be and for Strand to prove he's the leader he believes he can be:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: Together As a Team | Fear the Walking Dead Teaser Ep. 615 (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=W1_cTPejQJM)

With everything on the line and the end nearing (whatever that may bring), Morgan looks have a heart-to-heart with Grace (Karen David) but she's not having it, and then the sobering reality of their situation settles in that Morgan isn't seeing himself making it back from this fight:

Video can't be loaded because JavaScript is disabled: 'We Might Not Make it Off' Sneak Peek Ep. 615 | Fear the Walking Dead (https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=c3qRxs3WQGo)

Finally, the cast and creative team take a look back at this past Sunday's episode for a deep dive into Teddy's dealings with Alicia and Dakota, and his endgame to bring about a "new beginning":

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast- with Carradine on board as John Dorie, Sr.

