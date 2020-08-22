Fear the Walking Dead Season 6: Lennie James BTS; Actor Q&A; Teaser

Okay, fine. Did we really think AMC's Fear the Walking Dead was going to kill off Morgan (Lennie James)? Full confession: while it would've been a bold move (and let's not rule out some "timey-wimey" stuff), we have a feeling he's going to be needed as the darker, more "anthology"-like season plays out. With the series set to return for a sixth season on Sunday, October 11 (teaming up with new spinoff series The Walking Dead: World Beyond), we have a few updates to help ease the wait. First up, we have a look at James behind the scenes as he takes his turn behind the camera this season (as does co-star Colman Domingo), followed by new key art that's a variation of the Morgan-focused preview poster released earlier this week.

In the following "Actors Asking Actors" clip, Karen David (Grace) gets to ask Rubén Blades (Daniel) what the name of their band would be and what song would they duet on. Then it's Blades' turn, with a question about dirty dishes that has us curious for more details:

Thanks to the fine folks at Undead Walking and their exclusive access to the newest teaser, we also get a closer look at the bounty hunter that Virginia (Colby Minifie) sent to track down Morgan (dead or undead), Dwight (Austin Amelio) and Al (Maggie Grace) in a pretty tight situation, and walker enjoying the feel of sand between its toes- as you're about to see:

Season six of Fear the Walking Dead explores what has become of the unlikely family once united by a mission to help those in need. After being torn apart by Virginia (Colby Minifie) and her Pioneers, the group is now dispersed across her far-reaching settlements. Morgan's (Lennie James) last message at the end of season five implored the group to "Live" and this season we'll see what that means to each of them. Some will find the stability and opportunity within Virginia's communities to be intriguing, some will sink into darkness, while others will fight back against what has been forced upon them. Life behind Virginia's walls will test each and every one of them in different ways, forcing them to define who they are in this new world.

So here's how things are looking for the remainder of 2020: The Walking Dead: World Beyond premieres the same night as the tenth season "finale" of The Walking Dead makes it to our screens (Sunday, October 4, at 9 pm ET, followed by TWD: WB at 10 pm ET). Then the following week, Fear the Walking Dead starts up its sixth season (Sunday, October 11, at 9 pm ET, preceding TWD: WB)- and will resume production on the season in late August. And while there won't be Season 11 this year, production is expected to resume in October (with the tenth season getting 6 additional episodes, expected to air in early 2021).