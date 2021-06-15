Fear the Walking Dead Season 7: Jenna Elfman Check-In; Eps "So Strong"

With the pandemic making a mess of productions all across the television landscape last year, the TWD universe finds itself in a unique position. Currently, The Walking Dead, Fear the Walking Dead, and The Walking Dead: World Beyond are all in production at the same time- with TWD kicking off its 11th and final season with "Part 1" this August. But even with the production calendar being as compressed as it is, we were still pleasantly surprised to get a quick update on Fear TWD's seventh season from none other than Jenna Elfman (June Dorie). Surprising because the sixth season just wrapped up in an explosive way this past Sunday, but with the series set to return before the end of the year (we're thinking November) there's no time to waste. And from the sounds of things, the good vibes behind the cameras throughout Season 6 are continuing into the upcoming season (one that showrunners Ian Goldberg and Andrew Chambliss have confirmed will be set up in the same anthology-like format as the season that just ended).

"See y'all in ["Fear the Walking Dead"] Season 7. 💥 These episodes are SO STRONG. Can't wait for you all to see them. 💋," Elfman wrote in her Instagram post from earlier today- along with a look at her set chair, the clapperboard for S07E03, and an especially nice black-n-white image with her horse:

As the series continues production on the seventh season, the cast of Fear the Walking Dead discuss their characters' respective motivations heading into the Season 6 finale "The Beginning" in the clip above. In the featurette that follows, the team looks ahead to how the sixth season finale dramatically changed the landscape of the walker apocalypse:

In the following clip from TWDU Sundays, host Clarke Wolfe and Lennie James discuss the journey that Morgan's taken- from being introduced on The Walking Dead to the current season of Fear the Walking Dead:

AMC's Fear the Walking Dead stars Lennie James as Morgan Jones, Alycia Debnam-Carey as Alicia Clark, Maggie Grace as Althea "Al" Szewczyk-Przygocki, Colman Domingo as Victor Strand, Danay García as Luciana Galvez, Garret Dillahunt as John Dorie, Alexa Nisenson as Charlie, Jenna Elfman as June, Rubén Blades as Daniel Salazar, Karen David as Grace, Austin Amelio as Dwight, Mo Collins as Sarah Rabinowitz, Colby Hollman as Wes, and Zoe Colletti as Dakota. Colby Minifie (Virginia) and Christine Evangelista (Sherry) also star, with John Glover, Nick Stahl, Jessica Perrin, Chinaza Uche, Dean Neistat, and Keith Carradine joining the cast.

